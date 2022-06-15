ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vero Beach, FL

Father's Day, Juneteenth, Waterlily Celebration top events, things to do this weekend

By Elysia Brennan
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers
 3 days ago

It’s a weekend of celebrations with Father’s Day and Juneteenth events and things to do.

Here’s your Five on Friday weekend update for the Treasure Coast.

Juneteenth: Celebrate the holiday at these events on the Treasure Coast

Indian River County

Waterlily Celebration

  • 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday
  • McKee Botanical Gardens, 350 U.S. 1, Vero Beach
  • The 17th annual event features one of the state’s largest collections of waterlilies, as well as artists, plant vendors, repotting demonstrations and the waterlily photo contest.
  • $15 for adults, $13 for seniors and ages 13-17, $10 for ages 2-12, free for McKee members and ages 2 and younger
  • mckeegarden.org/class/17th-annual-waterlily-celebration

Juneteenth “Freedom Day”

  • Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday
  • Gifford Park/Victor Hart Sr. Complex, 4715 43rd Ave., Vero Beach
  • The community event celebrates the end of slavery in the U.S. with food, music and fun: water balloon dodgeball at 2 p.m., family kickball at 3 p.m. and flag football at 4 p.m. Bring bathing suits.
  • Free admission
  • facebook.com/CommunityUnitedIRC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02bDtD_0gBxKTqk00

St. Lucie County

Bike Night

  • 6-9 p.m. Friday
  • Islamorada Brewery and Distillery, 3200 St. Lucie Blvd., Fort Pierce
  • Show off your bike, check out other bikes, eat from Seas the Day Gourmet Grill and play music bingo inside starting at 6:30 p.m.
  • Free admission
  • facebook.com/IslamoradaBreweryFortPierce

Juneteenth Freedom Fest

  • 1-6 p.m. Saturday
  • Dreamland Park, 301 S. 25th Street, Fort Pierce
  • The second annual celebration includes food trucks, vendors, music, speakers, entertainment, a bounce house, face painting, glitter tattoos, animal balloons and arts and crafts. Plus, 200 children’s meals will be given away for free at the event.
  • Free admission
  • cityoffortpierce.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HsBPJ_0gBxKTqk00

Martin County

Father Fest

  • 10 a.m. to noon Saturday
  • Flagler Park, 201 S.W. Flagler Ave., Stuart
  • Celebrate dads and give them an opportunity to spend a day together in the park. The Stuart Police Department will be grilling food, and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Martin County are setting up games for dads and kids to play together.
  • Free
  • cityofstuart.us

Elysia Brennan is a freelancer for TCPalm who looks out for the best things to do across the Treasure Coast. Do you have an upcoming event you want to be potentially included in this weekly roundup? Email it to her at elysiabrennan@yahoo.com . You can also upload your event to TCPalm's event page at events.tcpalm.com .

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Father's Day, Juneteenth, Waterlily Celebration top events, things to do this weekend

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPBF News 25

Hundreds walk for peace in Fort Pierce to celebrate Juneteenth

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — For the second year in a row since signed into law as a federal holiday, the city of Fort Pierce and leaders from St. Lucie County celebrated Juneteenth. On Friday, hundreds from across the community took part in a nearly mile-long walk for peace. “We’re...
FORT PIERCE, FL
hometownnewstc.com

Fun weekend at McKee Botanical Garden in Vero Beach

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY - The 17th annual Waterlily Celebration takes place on Sat., June 18 from 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. at McKee Botanical Garden in Vero Beach. Then on Sun., June 19, McKee will offer free admission to all fathers, stepfathers, fathers-in-law, grandfathers, and great grandfathers with any paid admission in celebration of Father’s Day.
Travel + Leisure

These Palm Beach Hotels Have Some of the Best Pools in Florida

While Miami and the Florida Keys might get all the attention from the spring break crowds and bachelorette parties, there's another South Florida city that's ideal for those looking to move at a slightly slower pace: Palm Beach. The 14-mile-long island is perfect for those who just want to find a chaise lounge, pull out the latest beach read, and maybe fit in a little retail therapy along the way.
PALM BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Pierce, FL
City
Vero Beach, FL
Vero Beach, FL
Society
County
Indian River County, FL
Indian River County, FL
Society
Local
Florida Society
ABC Action News

Delray Beach Market: Florida's largest food hall

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — The Delray Beach Market is home to Florida's largest food hall. This colorful, artistic space is two stories and features 25 different vendors with cuisine ranging from all over the world. You can find Peruvian, Spanish, Lebanese, Chinese, tacos, pizza, burgers, subs, fried chicken, ice cream, and so much more.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Things To Do#Local Life#What To Do#Grilling#Freedom Day#Arts And Crafts#Tattoos#Mckee Botanical Gardens#Islamorada Brewery#St Lucie Blvd
wogx.com

Florida heat wave: These are the hours you should avoid being outdoors

LAKE MARY, Fla. - The brutal heat wave happening this week across Central Florida is dangerous for people of all ages, but especially older people. Brevard County deputies found an elderly couple dead in a ditch this week and believe the heat was their cause of death. It's an important reminder to try and stay safe during summer-like temperatures.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Locals are struggling to make rent. A look at what they’re giving up, and how it could affect South Florida’s economy

Rents in South Florida have ballooned over the past two years, forcing many renters to slash their personal budgets and find secondary sources of income in order to keep a roof over their heads. As renters cut back in the face of rising uncertainty, essentially withdrawing from the economy, it could have a ripple effect on local businesses. “For some people, renting was the only way they could ...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
WSVN-TV

Mega South Florida hiring event offering over 8,000 jobs

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Employers from Miami, Broward and Palm Beach counties will be interviewing potential employees on the spot at the Mega Job Fair. The event will be held at the FLA Live Arena located at 1 Panther Parkway in Sunrise from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., on June 23.
myboca.us

Beach Closure in Effect in Boca Raton

Boca Raton, FL – Feb. 2, 2022 Due to a barge and tugboat that have breached the shores of South Beach between Deerfield and City of Boca Raton city limits, the beach will be CLOSED until further notice. The closure extends from Osceola Drive to the Deerfield pier. Closures may extend into the weekend. This is an active situation, and we will continue to keep our residents informed with the most up to date information.
BOCA RATON, FL
bocamag.com

Weinroth Gets Competitor and GL Homes After More Homes in Ag Reserve

Palm Beach County Commissioner Robert Weinroth, a Democrat who represents Boca Raton and Delray Beach, got a last-minute challenge for a second term. For most of the last year, it appeared that Weinroth would draw no opposition. Though Democrats hold six of the seven commission seats and Weinroth won a comparatively narrow victory in 2018—eight points—despite heavily outspending his opponent, the county party seemed uninterested in fielding a candidate with strong name recognition.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers

TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
339K+
Views
ABOUT

Treasure Coast news and information in Indian River County, Martin County and St. Lucie County, Florida

 http://tcpalm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy