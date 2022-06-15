ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

9 pitches, 3 Ks _ Astros twice immaculate against Rangers

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mvasH_0gBxKPJq00
Houston Astros starting pitcher Luis Garcia throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Nine pitches, three strikeouts. Houston pitchers had two immaculate innings against the Texas Rangers.

Houston starter Luis Garcia retired the side in the second inning when he struck out Nathaniel Lowe, Ezequiel Duran and Brad Miller on nine consecutive pitches. Those were among nine strikeouts for the right-hander in his six innings.

When Phil Maton took over for Garcia on the mound to start the seventh inning, the reliever had his own immaculate inning — against the same three hitters. Maton struck out Lowe, Duran and Miller on nine pitches.

Astros and Rangers officials said it was the first time in MLB history to have two nine-pitch, three-strikeout innings in the same game — either both by one team, or each team recording one.

___

Comments / 0

 

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

