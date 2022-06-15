ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati Weather: Extreme heat to continue Thursday, possibility of storms

By Brook Endale, Cincinnati Enquirer
 3 days ago

Temperatures are expected to stay extremely hot into Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

A heat advisory has been issued for parts of Greater Cincinnati from 8 p.m. Wednesday to 8 p.m. Thursday.

Forecasters predict heat index values up to 104 degrees again on Thursday.

The extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly among those working or participating in outdoor activities.

Individuals are advised to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should not be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

There is also a chance of rain on Thursday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible mainly between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds.

