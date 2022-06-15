ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rabun County, GA

Severe Weather Statement issued for Rabun by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-15 20:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-15 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Henderson, Transylvania by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 13:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to minor flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Henderson; Transylvania A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN TRANSYLVANIA...SOUTH CENTRAL HENDERSON NORTHWESTERN GREENVILLE AND NORTH CENTRAL PICKENS COUNTIES At 146 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles southeast of Brevard, or near Jones Gap State Park, moving southeast at 5 mph. Other severe storms were located near Table Rock State Park and near Brevard. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Brevard, Jones Gap State Park, Dupont State Forest, Table Rock State Park, Caesars Head State Park, Pumpkintown, Penrose, Connestee, Crab Creek and Cleveland. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Banks, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dawson, Elbert, Fannin, Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 14:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-17 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Banks; Catoosa; Chattooga; Dawson; Elbert; Fannin; Franklin; Gilmer; Gordon; Habersham; Hall; Hart; Jackson; Lumpkin; Madison; Murray; Pickens; Rabun; Stephens; Towns; Union; Walker; White; Whitfield SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 385 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS GA . GEORGIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BANKS CATOOSA CHATTOOGA DAWSON ELBERT FANNIN FRANKLIN GILMER GORDON HABERSHAM HALL HART JACKSON LUMPKIN MADISON MURRAY PICKENS RABUN STEPHENS TOWNS UNION WALKER WHITE WHITFIELD
BANKS COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Anderson, Bedford, Benton, Bledsoe, Blount, Bradley, Campbell by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-17 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Anderson; Bedford; Benton; Bledsoe; Blount; Bradley; Campbell; Cannon; Cheatham; Claiborne; Clay; Coffee; Cumberland; Davidson; De Kalb; Decatur; Dickson; Fentress; Franklin; Giles; Grundy; Hamilton; Henry; Hickman; Houston; Humphreys; Jackson; Knox; Lawrence; Lewis; Lincoln; Loudon; Macon; Marion; Marshall; Maury; McMinn; Meigs; Monroe; Montgomery; Moore; Morgan; Overton; Perry; Pickett; Polk; Putnam; Rhea; Roane; Robertson; Rutherford; Scott; Sequatchie; Smith; Stewart; Sumner; Trousdale; Union; Van Buren; Warren; Wayne; White; Williamson; Wilson SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 382 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TN . TENNESSEE COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ANDERSON BEDFORD BENTON BLEDSOE BLOUNT BRADLEY CAMPBELL CANNON CHEATHAM CLAIBORNE CLAY COFFEE CUMBERLAND DAVIDSON DECATUR DE KALB DICKSON FENTRESS FRANKLIN GILES GRUNDY HAMILTON HENRY HICKMAN HOUSTON HUMPHREYS JACKSON KNOX LAWRENCE LEWIS LINCOLN LOUDON MACON MARION MARSHALL MAURY MCMINN MEIGS MONROE MONTGOMERY MOORE MORGAN OVERTON PERRY PICKETT POLK PUTNAM RHEA ROANE ROBERTSON RUTHERFORD SCOTT SEQUATCHIE SMITH STEWART SUMNER TROUSDALE UNION VAN BUREN WARREN WAYNE WHITE WILLIAMSON WILSON
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN

