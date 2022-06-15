Severe Weather Statement issued for Rabun by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 13:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to minor flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Henderson; Transylvania A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN TRANSYLVANIA...SOUTH CENTRAL HENDERSON NORTHWESTERN GREENVILLE AND NORTH CENTRAL PICKENS COUNTIES At 146 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles southeast of Brevard, or near Jones Gap State Park, moving southeast at 5 mph. Other severe storms were located near Table Rock State Park and near Brevard. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Brevard, Jones Gap State Park, Dupont State Forest, Table Rock State Park, Caesars Head State Park, Pumpkintown, Penrose, Connestee, Crab Creek and Cleveland. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

HENDERSON COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO