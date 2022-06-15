Teachers invited to MDC Unhooked Summer Workshop June 25-26 in Columbia

Close up of the west front of Bothwell Lodge in Sedalia, Missouri.RebelAt at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1896, John Homer Bothwell considered a wealthy lawyer in Sedalia, Missouri, purchased property that’s been referred to as Stoneyridge Farm and the castle on the hill. From the years of 1897 through 1928, he built a lodge that was intended to be a home in the summer high on a rock bluff that overlooked a valley. One of the peculiarities about this piece of construction is that during the construction, a natural cave was discovered. There was the consideration that maybe the caves could be a source of natural air conditioning. Noteworthy, the limestone that was used in the building of this lodge was found on site.

SEDALIA, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO