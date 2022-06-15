ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Teachers invited to MDC Unhooked Summer Workshop June 25-26 in Columbia

By Jill Pritchard
mo.gov
 3 days ago

COLUMBIA, Mo. – One of the best ways for students to learn about nature is to interact with the outdoors. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites teachers to learn how to bring their classrooms outdoors during a two-day workshop June 25-26 at MDC's Central Regional...

mdc.mo.gov

abc17news.com

Mid-Missouri set to hold multiple events to celebrate Juneteenth

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Juneteenth celebrations are set to take place in both Jefferson city and Columbia Saturday, for the public to attend to celebrate the holiday. Juneteenth, is a celebration marking the official end to slavery as federal troops marched into Galveston, Texas to ensure all enslaved people were free over 100 years ago.
COLUMBIA, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Who are they? June 17 update: Missouri and Illinois children reported missing

These are recent reports of missing children made to local law enforcement. If you think you have seen a missing child, contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678). Missing: Ali Noble (IL) Ali Noble, Age Now: 15, Missing: 06/11/2022. Missing From EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL....
ILLINOIS STATE
khqa.com

Local agency giving out 95 air conditioners to elderly, disabled

HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — As temperatures soar, a local agency is stepping up to help. The North East Community Action Corporation, NECAC, is offering 95 air conditioners in Northeast Missouri. People interested in getting a air conditioner have to be an Ameren customer and be elderly or disabled. The...
RALLS COUNTY, MO
muddyrivernews.com

An HBCU in Predominantly White Surroundings

Lincoln University, located in central Missouri, is a historically Black college with a student body that is now 40 percent white. — Lincoln University. JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — When John Moseley, the president of Lincoln University, recently discussed his vision of the Missouri institution with a local newspaper, he described the college as having dual identities. He noted that it’s a historically Black university, founded by Black soldiers who fought in the Civil War, that draws Black students from a handful of major metropolitan areas around the country. He also described it as a “regional” university rooted in Jefferson City, the state capital on the banks of the Missouri River in the heart of the Show-Me State and a predominantly white area, which has led to a student body that is about 40 percent white.
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Ameren Missouri crews working to restore power to Audrain County customers

AUDRAIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) 7:15 a.m. update: Ameren Missouri has nearly restored the power to all customers in Mexico. The utility provider's outage map shows nearly a dozen outages are affecting about 20 customers. That's down from more than 2,120 customers reported earlier Friday. Ameren Missouri outage map 7:10 a.m. update: The Mexico Public Safety The post Ameren Missouri crews working to restore power to Audrain County customers appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
AUDRAIN COUNTY, MO
CJ Coombs

This historic Bothwell cliffside mansion of 31 rooms in Sedalia, Missouri uses natural caves for air conditioning

Close up of the west front of Bothwell Lodge in Sedalia, Missouri.RebelAt at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1896, John Homer Bothwell considered a wealthy lawyer in Sedalia, Missouri, purchased property that’s been referred to as Stoneyridge Farm and the castle on the hill. From the years of 1897 through 1928, he built a lodge that was intended to be a home in the summer high on a rock bluff that overlooked a valley. One of the peculiarities about this piece of construction is that during the construction, a natural cave was discovered. There was the consideration that maybe the caves could be a source of natural air conditioning. Noteworthy, the limestone that was used in the building of this lodge was found on site.
SEDALIA, MO
maconhomepress.com

Columbia girl chosen as National Model-with local ties

Bria Malone, a nine-year-old from Columbia, MO, was sought out by national designer, Rachel Allan to model for her Fall 2022 Perfect Angel Line. Bria initially went to Houston, Texas, home of the Rachel Allan headquarters, where she had a full day of hair and makeup before both photo and video shoots.
kjluradio.com

Columbia man planning to deliver drugs to Lake sentenced in Cole County

A Columbia man, who planned to deliver drugs to a group of women at the Lake of the Ozarks, pleads guilty to drug charges in Cole County. Zane Shepherd pleaded down to two counts of possession of a controlled substance Wednesday. The charges were amended down from delivery of a controlled substance. A third count of delivery of a controlled substance and traffic violation charges were dropped. Shepherd was sentenced to five years supervised probation.
COLE COUNTY, MO
lakeexpo.com

32221 N Buck Creek Road, Gravois Mills, Missouri 65057

Amazing inexpensive opportunity to purchase 2 parcels of land totaling 2.76 Acres within minutes of the Lake with great views out onto a large undeveloped forest with abundant wildlife. Construction of a 2 bedroom & 1 Bath 864 sq. ft house was started on the property and is just waiting for your finishing touches. Walls, roof & and subfloors are in place. Would be great for developers who want to add additional homes on the Lots, Fix n Flippers, Employee Housing, or someone wanting a weekend retreat with Black Top Roads to the property. It has a Private Well and a Wood Burning Furnace. No Septic as of yet. This property is priced to sell quickly and is being sold As-Is since the Interior and Septic were not completed. It wouldn't take long to finish off the inside. Minutes from Laurie with the solitude of a forest.
GRAVOIS MILLS, MO

