Madison County, AL

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Madison by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-15 15:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-15 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Colbert, Franklin, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 13:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-17 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Colbert; Franklin; Lawrence The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Colbert County in northwestern Alabama Northeastern Franklin County in northwestern Alabama Southwestern Lawrence County in northwestern Alabama * Until 145 PM CDT. * At 111 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Leighton, or 10 miles southeast of Muscle Shoals, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Moulton, Littleville, Leighton, Newburg, Hatton, Mt Hope, La Grange, Tharptown, Ne Smith and Whiteoak. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
COLBERT COUNTY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Downed trees, power outages reported across Alabama from Friday storms

A line of storms producing plenty of rain and strong winds along with some hail moved across central Alabama on Friday, causing some damage and power outages in several areas. The National Weather Service issued severe thunderstorm warnings for several counties between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., predicting large hail and wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour. The Storm Prediction Center has much of the area in a slight risk (2/5) for severe weather.
ALABAMA STATE
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Autauga, Barbour, Bibb, Blount, Bullock, Calhoun, Chambers by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-17 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Autauga; Barbour; Bibb; Blount; Bullock; Calhoun; Chambers; Cherokee; Chilton; Clay; Cleburne; Coosa; Dallas; Elmore; Etowah; Fayette; Greene; Hale; Jefferson; Lamar; Lee; Lowndes; Macon; Marengo; Marion; Montgomery; Perry; Pickens; Pike; Randolph; Russell; Shelby; St. Clair; Sumter; Talladega; Tallapoosa; Tuscaloosa; Walker; Winston HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Heat index values of 104 to 109 in the afternoon. Not much relief at night as low temperatures stay in the low to mid 70s. * WHERE...All of Central Alabama. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Strong storms cause damage in central Alabama

Severe thunderstorm warnings had an impact in several areas across central Alabama on Wednesday afternoon and night with strong storms moving westward, staying south of Interstate 59. Wind gusts were reported to be 50 to 60 miles per hour and the storms included several reports of hail. A tree was...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
goodwordnews.com

Courtland police chief injured in shipwreck

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Officials said Courtland Police Chief Dennis Sharp was injured in an accident on Friday. According to Courtland Fire Chief and Lawrence County Coroner Scott Norwood, Sharp crashed head-on into a tractor turning into a field on Alabama’s Highway 33. Norwood said Sharp was then taken to hospital in Huntsville.
COURTLAND, AL
WAAY-TV

Huntsville Utilities responding to power outage in west-central Huntsville

UPDATE: Power has been restored. Huntsville Utilities said a lightning arrestor at the substation failed due to the brief severe thunderstorm passing through, which led to the outage. ----- From earlier:. Huntsville Utilities is responding to a power outage affecting customers in west-central Huntsville. The outage area extends from Holmes...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
southerntorch.com

Light at the End of the Tunnel

FORT PAYNE, ALA-- The DeKalb County Commission held its regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, June 14. Tom Broyles of the DeKalb County Road Department gave an update on the County roads. According to Broyles, crews were making good progress on County Road 835 and that they “can see the light...
FORT PAYNE, AL
WAAY-TV

1 injured in rollover wreck in Huntsville

One person was transported to the hospital Wednesday after a rollover wreck in Huntsville. Don Webster, spokesperson for Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc., confirmed the wreck happened at Cecil Ashburn Drive and Donegal Drive. Webster said HEMSI was called at 11:33 a.m. to take the patient to Huntsville Hospital. The...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

New video surfaces of Alabamians in Russia

The two men are believed to have been captured by Russian Forces. A Huntsville City Magistrate turned himself in and was charged with menacing. Under the new guidelines from the EPA, Decatur Utilities drinking water now has more than 2 thousand times the maximum amount of PFAs allowed in drinking water.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
On Target News

Two Elora Residents Facing Several Charges in Franklin County

On Tuesday June 14th, 2022, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office personnel responded to a complaint of a possible theft in progress in the Awalt Road area of Franklin County. Upon arrival in the area, deputies made contact with the vehicle described in the compliant and initiated a traffic stop. During the course of the stop, authorities discovered items in the vehicle related to various theft reports spanning across three counties. Deputies and investigators then processed the scene and collected the located evidence.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN

