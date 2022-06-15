Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 13:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-17 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Colbert; Franklin; Lawrence The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Colbert County in northwestern Alabama Northeastern Franklin County in northwestern Alabama Southwestern Lawrence County in northwestern Alabama * Until 145 PM CDT. * At 111 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Leighton, or 10 miles southeast of Muscle Shoals, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Moulton, Littleville, Leighton, Newburg, Hatton, Mt Hope, La Grange, Tharptown, Ne Smith and Whiteoak. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
