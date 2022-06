This time of year usually sneaks up on 29-year-old Gracyn Doctor. She always remembers her mother, the Rev. DePayne Middleton-Doctor, one of the Charleston nine who lost their lives seven years ago today. This time of year is a moment of reflection, of pause. It's a moment to gather with family and remember. But this year, she felt it coming on well before, in part because of the constant news of mass shootings throughout the country.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO