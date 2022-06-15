ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Blake Foley

By Justyn Melrose
My Fox 8
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WGHP) — FOX8 is once again recognizing all of our...

myfox8.com

My Fox 8

FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Harrison Howard

(WGHP) — FOX8 is once again recognizing all of our seniors in the Piedmont Triad through our Senior Sendoff. Harrison Howard will be graduating from Wheatmore High School. See all of the 2022 graduating seniors highlighted in this year’s FOX8 Senior Sendoff!
HIGH SCHOOL
My Fox 8

FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Alissa Marin

(WGHP) — FOX8 is once again recognizing all of our seniors in the Piedmont Triad through our Senior Sendoff. Alissa Marin will be graduating from West Stokes High School. See all of the 2022 graduating seniors highlighted in this year’s FOX8 Senior Sendoff!
STOKES COUNTY, NC
My Fox 8

FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Alana Summers

(WGHP) — FOX8 is once again recognizing all of our seniors in the Piedmont Triad through our Senior Sendoff. Alana Summers will be graduating from College Preparatory Academy. Congratulations, Alana!. See all of the 2022 graduating seniors highlighted in this year’s FOX8 Senior Sendoff!
HIGH SCHOOL
My Fox 8

FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Jessika Staton

(WGHP) — FOX8 is once again recognizing all of our seniors in the Piedmont Triad through our Senior Sendoff. Jessika Staton will be graduating from Williams High School. See all of the 2022 graduating seniors highlighted in this year’s FOX8 Senior Sendoff!
HIGH SCHOOL
My Fox 8

FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Brook Freeman

(WGHP) — FOX8 is once again recognizing all of our seniors in the Piedmont Triad through our Senior Sendoff. Brook Freeman will be graduating from McMichael High School. See all of the 2022 graduating seniors highlighted in this year’s FOX8 Senior Sendoff!
HIGH SCHOOL
My Fox 8

FOX8 Senior Sendoffs: Hannah Crawford

(WGHP) — FOX8 is once again recognizing all of our seniors in the Piedmont Triad through our Senior Sendoff. (Hannah Crawford will be graduating from Southwest Guilford High School. Congratulations, Hannah!. See all of the 2022 graduating seniors highlighted in this year’s FOX8 Senior Sendoff!
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
My Fox 8

FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Brittney Russell

(WGHP) — FOX8 is once again recognizing all of our seniors in the Piedmont Triad through our Senior Sendoff. Brittney Russell will be graduating from Randleman High School. See all of the 2022 graduating seniors highlighted in this year’s FOX8 Senior Sendoff!
RANDLEMAN, NC
My Fox 8

FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Adriana Lawhorn

(WGHP) — FOX8 is once again recognizing all of our seniors in the Piedmont Triad through our Senior Sendoff. Adriana Lawhorn will be graduating from East Davidson High School. Congratulations, Adriana. See all of the 2022 graduating seniors highlighted in this year’s FOX8 Senior Sendoff!
HIGH SCHOOL
My Fox 8

FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Jaden Quick

(WGHP) — FOX8 is once again recognizing all of our seniors in the Piedmont Triad through our Senior Sendoff. Jaden Quick will be graduating from Andrews High School. See all of the 2022 graduating seniors highlighted in this year’s FOX8 Senior Sendoff!
HIGH SCHOOL
My Fox 8

FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Haylynn Neese

(WGHP) — FOX8 is once again recognizing all of our seniors in the Piedmont Triad through our Senior Sendoff. Haylynn Neese will be graduating from Randleman High School. See all of the 2022 graduating seniors highlighted in this year’s FOX8 Senior Sendoff!
RANDLEMAN, NC
My Fox 8

FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Dillon Harris

(WGHP) — FOX8 is once again recognizing all of our seniors in the Piedmont Triad through our Senior Sendoff. Dillon Harris will be graduating from Archdale Homeschool. See all of the 2022 graduating seniors highlighted in this year’s FOX8 Senior Sendoff!
ARCHDALE, NC
My Fox 8

FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Erika Betties

(WGHP) — FOX8 is once again recognizing all of our seniors in the Piedmont Triad through our Senior Sendoff. Erika Betties will be graduating from Parkland High School. See all of the 2022 graduating seniors highlighted in this year’s FOX8 Senior Sendoff!
HIGH SCHOOL
My Fox 8

FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Markiah Daye

(WGHP) — FOX8 is once again recognizing all of our seniors in the Piedmont Triad through our Senior Sendoff. Markiah Daye will be graduating from Western Alamance High School. Congratulations, Markiah!. See all of the 2022 graduating seniors highlighted in this year’s FOX8 Senior Sendoff!
ALAMANCE, NC
My Fox 8

FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Isaac Norris

(WGHP) — FOX8 is once again recognizing all of our seniors in the Piedmont Triad through our Senior Sendoff. Isaac Norris will be graduating from Trinity High School. See all of the 2022 graduating seniors highlighted in this year’s FOX8 Senior Sendoff!
TRINITY, NC
My Fox 8

FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Kennedy Hooper

(WGHP) — FOX8 is once again recognizing all of our seniors in the Piedmont Triad through our Senior Sendoff. Kennedy Hooper will be graduating from Reidsville High School. See all of the 2022 graduating seniors highlighted in this year’s FOX8 Senior Sendoff!
REIDSVILLE, NC
My Fox 8

FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Cameron Phelps

(WGHP) — FOX8 is once again recognizing all of our seniors in the Piedmont Triad through our Senior Sendoff. Cameron Phelps will be graduating from West Davidson High School. Congratulations, Cameron!. See all of the 2022 graduating seniors highlighted in this year’s FOX8 Senior Sendoff!
HIGH SCHOOL
My Fox 8

FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Austin York

(WGHP) — FOX8 is once again recognizing all of our seniors in the Piedmont Triad through our Senior Sendoff. Austin York will be graduating from Southwestern Randolph High School. Congratulations, Austin!. See all of the 2022 graduating seniors highlighted in this year’s FOX8 Senior Sendoff!
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
My Fox 8

FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Crychelle Frazier

(WGHP) — FOX8 is once again recognizing all of our seniors in the Piedmont Triad through our Senior Sendoff. Crychelle Frazier will be graduating from Southern Guilford High School. Congratulations, Crychelle!. See all of the 2022 graduating seniors highlighted in this year’s FOX8 Senior Sendoff!
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
My Fox 8

FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Christania Stricklin

(WGHP) — FOX8 is once again recognizing all of our seniors in the Piedmont Triad through our Senior Sendoff. Christania Stricklin will be graduating from Southwest Guilford High School. Congratulations, Christania!. See all of the 2022 graduating seniors highlighted in this year’s FOX8 Senior Sendoff!
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
My Fox 8

FOX8 Senior Sendoff: Tyler Wall

(WGHP) — FOX8 is once again recognizing all of our seniors in the Piedmont Triad through our Senior Sendoff. Tyler Wall will be graduating from Southwestern Randolph High School. Congratulations, Tyler!. See all of the 2022 graduating seniors highlighted in this year’s FOX8 Senior Sendoff!
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC

