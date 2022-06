The RiverDogs welcome the Columbia Fireflies to Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park from June 21-26 for the final homestand of June. The first half of the season wraps up after the game on Thursday, June 23, at which point the teams leading each of the Carolina League’s divisions will secure a postseason berth. The RiverDogs are in a battle with Myrtle Beach for the top spot in the South Division. Off the field, the week will feature a visit from Captain America on Marvel Defenders of the Diamond Night and Silent Night.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO