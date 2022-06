SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Cal Expo annual July 4th fireworks show has been canceled. "For more than two years, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Cal Expo has been unable to host our usual public events, including the CA State Fair & Food Festival," officials said in a post on the Cal Expo website. "As we are preparing to host the 2022 CA State Fair & Food Festival starting on July 15, we are facing staffing and resource shortages that have created unexpected difficulties."

