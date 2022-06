Considering this writer was a crucial part of Richard Irvin’s first successful mayoral run, a number of friends/readers asked me if I was going to savage the Mayor throughout his gubernatorial campaign. Though that would’ve been a fascinating proposition, I’d explain that I’d already covered most of his malfeasance, and beyond my February 3rd column, it was simply a matter of sitting back and watching his predictable hoisting at the hands of his own petard.

AURORA, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO