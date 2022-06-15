ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun, GA

Firefighters work to combat large warehouse fire in Calhoun

 3 days ago

Additional Information on Deadly Construction Accident in Floyd County

At least one of the four men involved in a fatal construction site accident in Rome last week is from Alabama. Albert Starr, from the Alexis community, was transported to Atrium Health Floyd for treatment following the accident. He was in the truck involved in the collision with a Bobcat that killed two people. The driver of the truck, Samuel Hancock, was airlifted to Erlanger Medical Center in Chattanooga for treatment. The two men on the Bobcat, 21 year old John Hunter Lane of Kinston and 19 year old Cody Hauser of Cartersville, both died of injuries sustained in the crash.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
Chattanooga Fire Department responded to an explosion from an underground transformer at Broad Street and Aquarium Way

Chattanooga, TN – According to the Chattanooga Fire Department, this unfortunate incident occurred right after 8 p.m. Tuesday night. It happened in the 200 block of Broad Street. Chattanooga Fire Department responded to an explosion from an underground transformer. When the crews arrived on scene, they discovered that flames...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Highland Park Baptist Church Fire Intentional – Person of Interest Sought

Chattanooga, TN (WDEF) – Investigators are searching for a person of interest in connection to the fire at Highland Park Baptist Church on June 10. The fire was intentionally set according to investigators. Photos from the scene show a man on a bicycle in the area around the time of the fire. Investigators seek the public’s help in identifying the person in the photos.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Fire at historic Chattanooga church was intentionally set

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — A fire that heavily damaged a historic church in Chattanooga was intentionally set and authorities searched Friday for a person of interest in the arson case, officials said. A three-alarm fire on June 10 at Phillips Chapel and Chauncey-Goode Auditorium in downtown Chattanooga nearly destroyed...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Pickens County firefighters help free dog stuck in old sink

PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. - The Pickens County Fire Department helped save a dog stuck in a peculiar way. Firefighters said the dog's head was stuck in an old sink. The dog's owners went to a fire station with the dog in search of help. Lt. Keith Elrod and Firefighter Terrance...
PICKENS COUNTY, GA
Ga. Home Depot employee survives being impaled by crowbar

ATLANTA (CBS46) - A Home Depot employee is recovering after she was impaled by a crowbar while on the job this week,. According to the Roswell Police Department, they responded to the store on Holcomb Bridge Road at approximately 8:20 p.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, they found the impaled woman...
ROSWELL, GA
How firefighters keep their cool on hot days

COBB COUNTY, Ga - There have been a number of house fires in the metro Atlanta area over the past couple of days. The hot weather can take a toll on firefighters battling blazes. "This is a brutal time of year for firefighters," said Cobb County Fire Lt. Steve Bennett.
COBB COUNTY, GA
Fiery single-car crash on I-20 kills 7-year-old, 2 adults

CRAWFORDVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three Marietta residents died in a single-vehicle crash last weekend in Taliaferro County, according to authorities. The crash occurred just before 3:40 p.m. Saturday on eastbound Interstate 20 near mile marker 149, according to the Georgia State Patrol. The 2017 Chevrolet Malibu was registered in Richmond...
TALIAFERRO COUNTY, GA
Undercover drug bust in Cherokee Co. ends in shooting death

HOLLY SPRINGS – An investigation into an officer involved shooting during an undercover drug operation resulted in the death of a Riverdale, GA man. The man that died in the Cherokee County officer involved shooting has been identified as Normiez Reeves, age 35, of Riverdale. ORIGINAL RELEASE:. The GBI...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
Marietta family of 3 killed in fiery crash

MARIETTA, Ga. — A Marietta family of three, including a 7-year-old girl, were killed in a car crash in east Georgia on Saturday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The accident happened June 11 in Taliaferro County on Interstate-20, according to WJBF. A Chevy Malibu...
MARIETTA, GA
Three killed in I-20 accident near Crawfordville Exit

TALIAFERRO Co, Ga. (WJBF) – Georgia State Patrol has released the crash report in a single-vehicle accident that killed three, including a 7-year-old girl, this weekend in Taliaferro County. Saturday, June 11th, at 3:39 p.m., a 2017 Chevy Malibu with two adults and a child left the roadway traveling eastbound on I-20 near mile marker […]
TALIAFERRO COUNTY, GA

