ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Man who hacked thousands of Icloud accounts to steal nude photos gets prison

By Caroline Petrow-Cohen
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=359Oli_0gBxIL6a00
A man was sentenced to nine years in prison Wednesday after he hacked into thousands of private iCloud accounts, stole people’s nude images and videos and shared them with other people. [ JAKUB PORZYCKI | ZUMAPRESS.com ]

TAMPA — A California man was sentenced to nine years in prison Wednesday after he hacked into thousands of private iCloud accounts, stole people’s nude images and videos and shared them with other people.

Hao Kuo Chi, 41, received his sentence Wednesday morning in federal court in downtown Tampa.

Chi pleaded guilty last year to four felonies, including one count of conspiracy and three counts of computer fraud. He faced a maximum of 20 years in federal prison.

Before he was caught, Chi illegally gained access to 4,700 devices belonging to victims across the country, prosecutors said Wednesday. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, he stole hundreds of thousands of nude images and videos, enough to fill a terabyte of storage.

Chi also traded and shared content with anonymous co-conspirators. Using the online name “icloudripper4you,” Chi advertised his ability to hack into iCloud accounts. He and his co-conspirators specifically searched the accounts for nude images, which they referred to as “wins.”

To gain access to private devices, prosecutors said, Chi created email accounts impersonating Apple customer support representatives.

The sentence imposed by Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle was more severe than prosecutors had sought.

Prosecutors had asked the judge to impose the suggested minimum prison sentence of seven years and three months instead of the suggested maximum of nine years. Prosecutors said Chi cooperated with the investigation into his crimes, and thus was eligible for the shorter sentence.

Mizelle chose the maximum sentence instead. Her reasoning, she said, was to protect the public, deter future crimes of the same nature and get justice for Chi’s victims.

Chi’s attorney, Edward Robinson, had asked the judge for an even lesser sentence: a maximum of one year and six months in prison.

Mizelle, however, said she was appalled by Chi’s “voyeuristic, sadistic motives” for his crimes.

“I think what your client did here is far more heinous than stealing people’s money,” the judge said.

Though none of Chi’s victims were in court Wednesday, the prosecution, represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Carlton Gammons, presented a statement from an anonymous victim. The victim, Gammons told the court, was fired from her job and chose to move to a new city after nude images of her surfaced online.

Before she moved, she said she was called a “porn star” in public and was regularly harassed. It’s impossible to completely remove the images of this victim from the internet, Gammons said. In an attempt to move forward, he said, the victim has changed her name.

In addition to the prison sentence, Mizelle recommended that Chi receive psychiatric counseling and take advantage of mental health resources while in prison. After his release, he will be under supervision for three years.

Chi expressed remorse in his brief statement to the judge, apologizing to his victims, his wife and his parents. He struggled to speak through his tears. His actions will haunt him forever, Chi said, no matter how long he spends in prison.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bD6MM_0gBxIL6a00

“The shame and guilt that I live with will be a life sentence,” he said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tampa Bay Times

Officers investigating man found dead in Tampa driveway

Officers are investigating a potential homicide Saturday, according to the Tampa Police Department. Police said they found a deceased man in the driveway of a home in the 3600 block of N. 53rd St. in Tampa just after midnight, according to a media release. The body was found next to a pick-up truck.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Tampa, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa police chief to host violent crime forum on Friday

TAMPA — Tampa police Chief Mary O’Connor will host a community forum Friday in one of the neighborhood’s most affected by gun violence. The hourlong community forum, which is open to the public, is set for 6 p.m. and will be held in the parking lot of the East Side Deli, 3402 N 15th St. in east Tampa’s Ybor Heights neighborhood.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Computer Fraud#Mental Health#Email Accounts#Violent Crime
Tampa Bay Times

Why is Hillsborough spending $700,000 to promote a tax increase? | Letters

Hillsborough OKs $700,000 education campaign for transportation tax | June 16. I am glad I do not live in Hillsborough County. Spending $700,000 to influence voters is a waste of money and should not be allowed. It shows the proposed tax does not have sufficient merit to get passed on its own. The government should not attempt to influence the outcome. Why not apply that money to roadwork instead?
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

In fact, mental health professional can help with gun violence | Letters

Sorry Abbott, but mental health professionals are not clairvoyant | Column, June 10. Mental health professionals are not expected to be clairvoyant; they are, however, expected to make risk assessments to determine if a person is a danger to themselves or others. It is an awesome responsibility that involves the possibility of invoking Florida’s Baker Act. As a former case manager of a local community mental health center, I had to petition the court to have a few clients placed in a facility to be evaluated for possible self-harm or harm to others. Having more mental health professionals involved in the school system could prevent a future tragedy.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Tampa Bay Times

Man dead after high-speed chase near Tampa airport

A high-speed chase across the Howard Frankland Bridge early Saturday morning ended in a fatal crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. A trooper spotted a 2003 Lexus ES300 driving erratically along Interstate 275 near milepost 30 Friday at 1:14 a.m., according to a media release. Suspecting the driver was impaired, the trooper attempted a traffic stop. But the 33-year-old man from St. Petersburg behind the wheel fled at a high speed across the Howard Frankland, the release said.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Antisemitic flyers found in two Tampa neighborhoods

For two consecutive weekends, Tampa Bay residents discovered antisemitic flyers left outside their homes. The flyers were found in bags of rice near porches and driveways this last weekend and on Saturday, June 4, the Tampa Police Department confirmed in an email to the Tampa Bay Times. The flyers found June 4 were in Hyde Park, police say, and the most recent flyers were found in the Beach Park area.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
70K+
Followers
22K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy