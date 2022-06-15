ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sturgeon Bay Farmers Market Open

By Door County Pulse
Door County Pulse
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sturgeon Bay farmers market made its debut June 4 at its new location under the new management...

doorcountypulse.com

State Highway 42 to close June 27th

You have just over a week to figure out your route to Sturgeon Bay, Maplewood, and Forestville if you take State Highway 42. The roadway will be closed south of its intersection with State Highway 57 for one to two weeks beginning June 27th. The closure is part of ongoing roadwork in the area that has most impacted traffic on State Highway 42/57 from the junction to the Bayview Bridge. A detour will be put in place from State Highway 42 to County H to County S before heading back onto State Highway 42/57. It will be in effect Monday through Friday before it reopens for the weekend. You can read the rest of the traffic update for Door County and Sturgeon Bay from City Engineer Chad Shefchik below.
Letter to the Editor: Door County Do’s and Don’ts

After five years of living in Door County full time, I’ve had dozens of conversations with people who not only call it their happy place, but their home. Many conversations are about what they want our valued guests to know when they visit our home. With the goal of informing with a tongue in my cheek, here is the list:
Little Lake Restoration on Hold with Bids over Budget

Work to restore the shoreline at Bradley Lake – the body of water at Sunset Park commonly referred to as Little Lake – is on hold after the two bids that the City of Sturgeon Bay received were hundreds of thousands of dollars above the budgeted amount. The...
Road Closure Announced for Next Week in Manitowoc

Starting next week, a section of Manitowoc’s Meadow Lane will be closed for a reconstruction project. According to Engineering Division Manager Greg Minikel, the section of the roadway between South 35th Street and Broadway Street will be closed starting on Monday so crews can begin the project, which will take place on both sides of the railroad tracks.
WBAY Green Bay

Storm damages Freedom area bar, several houses

TOWN OF FREEDOM, Wis. (WBAY) - The storm Wednesday damaged a bar and several house in the Town of Freedom. On Thursday people were cleaning up, but the process is far from over. The worst area was near the intersection of county highways S and C in Outagamie County. After...
Fox11online.com

Checking out storm damage Thursday morning

BROWN COUNTY (WLUK) -- The storm clouds have moved out and the rain has stopped falling. Now it's time to assess storm damage across Northeast Wisconsin. Thanks to Tom for sharing this photo of damage at the Green Bay Yacht Club. Damage from Wednesday night's storms can be seen throughout...
Door County Pulse

Development Agreement Approved for More New Housing

A development agreement for building a 68-unit apartment project next to the Cherry Point Mall in Tax Increment District #6 was approved June 7 by the Sturgeon Bay Common Council. City Administrator Josh VanLieshout said the agreement between the city and Fire Lane Rentals formalizes the terms negotiated between the...
wearegreenbay.com

Many still without power in northeast Wisconsin, update on power outages

(WFRV) – Three days after severe weather hit northeast Wisconsin, thousands of people across multiple counties are still without power. On Wednesday evening, severe weather rolled through northeast Wisconsin and left massive amounts of property damage as well as power outages. Multiple tornadoes have been confirmed across the state.
Fox11online.com

4 tornadoes confirmed so far in Northeast Wisconsin; 7 statewide

(WLUK) -- As of Friday afternoon, a total of four tornadoes had been confirmed in Northeast Wisconsin as a result of Wednesday's storms. The National Weather Service's Green Bay office confirmed an EF1 tornado in Seymour, an EF1 tornado in West Bloomfield in Waushara County, an EF1 tornado in Navarino in Shawano County and a tornado in Silver Cliff in Marinette County.
Fox11online.com

Police advise no travel through Green Bay as storm damage impacts roads

(WLUK) -- The severe storms that have moved through Northeast Wisconsin are causing problems on area roads. Green Bay police and the fire departments are also asking people to avoid travel unless absolutely necessary as it deals with storm damage, including trees down, power lines down, street flooding and electricity out across major portions of the city.
Door County Pulse

These Are Not the Venues You’re Looking For

There are more ways to find live music than going to the typical bars and expected venues because it crops up around the peninsula even when it isn’t featured at center stage. Ever since Fish Creek Scenic Boat Tours started its sunset tours, for example, they’ve always had music,...
whby.com

Green Bay native ID’d as victim of Dane County hit-and-run

MADISON, Wis. — A Green Bay native is identified as the victim of a hit-and-run in Dane County. Logan Gueths, 30, was found dead on the side of Highway MM near Oregon on June 8. An obituary says Gueths was going for a run when the incident took place.
wearegreenbay.com

Man dies in single ATV crash in Brown County

EATON, Wis. (WFRV) – On the evening of June 17, the Brown County Sheriff’s Department responded to the town of Eaton for a single-vehicle ATV crash. According to a release, the crash occurred in the area of Humboldt-Eaton Townline Road and Phillips Road just after 8 p.m. on Friday night.
