STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Staten Island residents should be aware of jewelry scams occurring across the borough, District Attorney Michael E. McMahon warned on Twitter. The tweet reads, “[The NYPD] has learned of a disturbing trend where thieves distract and trick [Staten Islanders] with the aim of taking their jewelry. These crooks are sophisticated, so please be vigilant & see the tips below. When caught, we will fully prosecute those who steal from law-abiding [Staten Islanders].”

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO