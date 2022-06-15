Cloud9 White signs Bob after Annie steps down from professional VALORANT

The VALORANT Prelude to Chaos skin line is bringing a dark sci-fi-inspired design for four weapons and a new massive melee skin perfect for players who want to send a message. The Prelude to Chaos skin line adds edgy skins for the Vandal, Operator, Shorty, Stinger, and a new two-handed sword. Each skin features a black and purple color scheme with glowing parts throughout. Each weapon skin besides the melee skin includes four levels of customization. The first level is the base skin, which is unlocked by purchasing the bundle or individual skin. Players can upgrade to level two to add muzzle flash effects and unique firing audio, and level three adds custom idle, equip, reload, and inspect animations. The fourth and final level adds a unique kill banner and finisher.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO