Body CREVE COEUR, Mo.—The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites anyone interested in kayaking to learn the basics and give it a try. MDC will hold two Basic Kayaking classes Wednesday, June 29 at Creve Coeur Lake Memorial Park in Creve Coeur. The first class will be from 10 a.m.-noon, and the second from 1-3 p.m. Both classes will cover the same material.

CREVE COEUR, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO