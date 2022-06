The Alamance County Courthouse on a cloudy March day. A settlement has been reached in a lawsuit brought by the American Civil Liberties Union of North Carolina against the Graham police department and Alamance County Sheriff Department, which alleged the use of excessive force by the police departments against protestors during a voting rights march. The city of Graham, Graham police department and county sheriff will pay $336,900 to the group of plaintiffs represented by the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law.

