Portland, OR

Trauma’s Long Reach: The Homicide of Ervin Jones

streetroots.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor's note: This story contains graphic descriptions of racism and police violence. From the depth of the pain in their voices, you’d think it happened yesterday. The night Portland Police entered the Jones' family home in Guild’s Lake, while everyone slept, without a warrant, and shot Ervin Jones in the back,...

www.streetroots.org

kptv.com

Portland’s 50th Juneteenth events this weekend

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland’s 50th annual Juneteenth celebration kicks off Saturday, June 18 with an 11 a.m. parade, followed by more events on Saturday and Sunday. Juneteenth is a federal holiday in the United States marking the emancipation of enslaved African Americans. The Juneteenth Oregon Celebration was founded...
PORTLAND, OR
pdxmonthly.com

Here’s Where to Celebrate Juneteenth in Portland

From a parade to a bike ride to a Black book festival, here’s where to go and what to do to commemorate the holiday in the Rose City. The last couple of years have brought on a slew of mainstream attention to Juneteenth. So much so, as of 2021, the day has been deemed a national holiday, with many workers getting the day off. The timeline of Juneteenth actually dates back two years before 1865, in 1863–when the Emancipation Proclamation went into effect. While that day was marked the end of slavery in the US, in didn’t go into effect right away for many Confederate states. In Kentucky, for example, enslaved black people learned of their freedom on August 8, 1963, thus many African Americans observe August 8 as their day of independence. Almost two years later, in Texas–Galveston Bay to be exact–Union troops rode in with the same announcement. Two. Years. Later.
PORTLAND, OR
thelundreport.org

Meth Stabilization Facility Planned For Portland

At their worst, meth-fueled hospital emergency department visits involve patients who are psychotic, erratic and violent. It can take several people to secure and sedate them. That’s what happened to Julian before he woke up in a hospital psych unit. High on meth and drunk, he attempted suicide under the delusion that he “was the cause of evil to the world,” he said. His family called 911, and first responders secured him to a gurney, gave him a shot of thorazine, and took him to a hospital emergency department. Within 72 hours, he was out and soon using again. That was about 14 years ago.
PORTLAND, OR
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
The Oregonian

Clara Peoples brought Juneteenth to Oregon 50 years ago; now her family carries on the tradition

HERE IS OREGON: HereisOregon.com | Instagram | YouTube | Facebook | Twitter | TikTok. Four years ago, Jenelle Jack was looking for a sign. She was touring office spaces for the new home of Juneteenth Oregon, the organization founded by her late grandmother Clara Peoples. Ever since taking over leadership of the nonprofit, Jack had felt her grandmother guiding her.
PORTLAND, OR
opb.org

New play celebrates Kent Ford, co-founder of Portland’s Black Panther Party

Your browser does not support the audio element. The Vanport Mosaic has a unique mission. It’s all about “memory-activism.” Co-founder Damaris Webb says that means the organization is a platform to surface silenced histories to understand the present and create an inclusive future. To that end, The Vanport Mosaic and Confrontation Theatre are presenting a solo play, “Walking Through Portland with a Panther: The Life of Mr. Kent Ford. All Power!” Ford co-founded the Black Panther Party’s Portland chapter in the 1960s and continues to be a civil rights activist. He still gives walking tours of Northeast Portland, and shares his memories of activism and community service. We talk with The Vanport Mosaic Director Damaris Webb, who also directed the play about Ford’s life and legacy.
PORTLAND, OR
KCBY

US Marshals announce 24 arrests following warrant sweep in Portland metro

PORTLAND, Ore. — Federal and local law enforcement agencies announced two dozen arrests following a weeklong warrant sweep across the Portland metro last week dubbed, “Operation Safer Multnomah.”. The U.S. Marshal Service said they targeted and arrested people wanted for charges including murder, attempted murder, armed robbery, and...
PORTLAND, OR
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NAACP
NewsBreak
PTSD
kptv.com

Deadly heat: How Portland is preparing to keep people cool in 2022

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Multnomah County, the City of Portland and a host of nonprofits and health systems want the community to be ready for the eventual return of deadly summer heat. “Based on our experience last summer and after multiple winter responses, we feel more prepared going into this...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Portland police look to ID man who interrupted graduation at Providence Park

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau is asking for the public’s help identifying a man arrested for assault. The unidentified man was arrested June 9 just before 8 p.m. after becoming involved in a physical altercation while trespassing at Providence Park. The venue was being used at the time for high school graduation ceremonies.
PORTLAND, OR
travelawaits.com

Taking The Scenic Route Through Oregon From Portland To Corvallis: My 6 Favorite Stops

From award-winning wines to a white oak savannah preserve, ocean beaches, and a visit to Bart Simpson’s Springfield, a road trip through central and southern Oregon is a delight. Top with fine dining, nationally recognized museums, stays in historic hotels, and jaw-dropping views of the Cascade Mountains, my six favorite stops are over an 8-day road trip through central and southern Oregon.
OREGON STATE

