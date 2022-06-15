ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Star Wars: Latest Obi-Wan Kenobi Episode Opens With Warning About "Upsetting" Scenes

By Jenna Anderson
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe penultimate episode of Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi features a disclaimer in its opening moments, warning viewers of potentially "upsetting scenes" within the episode. The disclaimer reads: "There are certain scenes in this fictional series that some viewers may find upsetting." Spoilers for Episode 5 of Obi-Wan Kenobi below! Only look...

comicbook.com

Comments / 3

Popculture

'Top Gun: Maverick' Actor Fittingly Revealed to Be Son of '90s Blockbuster Legend

Top Gun: Maverick star Lewis Pullman is already an established talent on his own, with roles in Amazon Prime's Outer Range and Hulu's limited series Catch-22. He also happens to be the son of a fellow actor who showed his skills in a (fictional) fighter jet cockpit: Independence Day star Bill Pullman. In Top Gun: Maverick, Pullman, 29, plays Lt. Robert "Bob" Floyd, the bespectacled weapons system officer paired with pilot Lt. Natasha "Phoenix" Trace (Monica Barbaro).
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

The Real Reason Meg Ryan Didn't Return For "Top Gun: Maverick"

"Top Gun: Maverick" leans on nostalgia for the original '80s action fave, writing a new chapter of the high-flying story while also bringing back some of the stars of the original movie, like Tom Cruise in the title role and Val Kilmer's Iceman. There are definitely a few familiar faces who are missing, including Meg Ryan, who played Carole Bradshaw in the first "Top Gun." Since Carole and Goose's son Rooster is one of the main characters in the sequel, it seems a little odd that she's not in the movie, but the plot does offer a brief explanation.
MOVIES
BGR.com

5 hidden gems to put on your Netflix watch list

When it comes to Netflix originals, much of the attention from audiences and the press tends to flow to English-language productions from the streamer. Barring exceptions like Squid Game, we’re talking Netflix series like Bridgerton, Ozark, and Stranger Things. And, on the film side, the streamer’s original movies like Don’t Look Up and The Adam Project.
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

5 suspenseful Netflix originals to stream now if you loved The Lincoln Lawyer

Ever since it hit Netflix two weeks ago, The Lincoln Lawyer has been dominating the charts. This original drama series is based on the same Michael Connelly novels as the 2011 movie starring Matthew McConaughey. David E. Kelley — creator of Ally McBeal, Boston Legal, and Big Little Lies — is behind this adaptation, so it’s no surprise everyone is watching.
TV & VIDEOS
DoYouRemember?

Why Are Meg Ryan and Kelly McGillis Not In ‘Top Gun: Maverick’?

The Top Gun: Maverick director has explained why certain characters were no longer included in the new movie as opposed to the first movie. Director Joseph Kosinski stated that it was an intentional act to leave out the characters of Meg Ryan and Kelly McGillis who were part of the first movie making them the only two characters who took part in the first but were not included in the sequel.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Johnny Depp Trial Reveals Amber Heard is Set for Massive Pay Raise in Aquaman 3

Now that Johnny Depp won the multi-million defamation case he filed against his former wife Amber Heard, fans are awaiting the aftermath of the highly publicized trial and what it's going to do for the lives of both actors. Of course, considering how Depp has been cleared of all the allegations thrown at him, it would be safe to assume that his Hollywood comeback is upon us.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

‘Lightyear’ Team Offers Reasons Why Tim Allen Was Replaced

June 17 reintroduces Toy Story fans to their favorite space ranger with Lightyear, a film following the adventures of Buzz Lightyear. It is presented as a movie that the cast of the Toy Story films would watch and so acts as an origin for the action figure Andy came to love so much. But that action figure had been voiced by Tim Allen. In Lightyear, Buzz is voiced by Chris Evans. Why?
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Two beloved shows leaving Netflix in June – and fans aren't happy

Two fan favourite TV shows are leaving Netflix in June – so you might need to hurry up and binge-watch them before they go! According to What's on Netflix, Line of Duty and Glee will be leaving the streaming platform on 24 June and 30 June respectively – and it's fair to say that the fans aren't best pleased.
TV SERIES
extratv

Rosie O’Donnell Makes It Instagram Official with New GF Aimee

Rosie O’Donnell, 60, has just gone public with her new relationship!. On Wednesday, the first day of Pride month, Rosie made it Instagram official with her girlfriend Aimee, whose last name she has not revealed. O’Donnell reposted a photo from Aimee’s private Instagram. Aimee captioned the pic, “Happy PRIDE!!”...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Chris Evans Is ‘Frustrated’ Same-Sex Kiss in ‘Lightyear’ Is Up for Debate, Banned in Saudi Arabia

Click here to read the full article. Chris Evans has no time for the debate over the same-sex kiss in “Lightyear.” The MCU alum voices the titular Buzz Lightyear in the Disney/Pixar animated film, in theaters June 17. Uzo Aduba plays fellow scientist Hawthorne, who is married to another woman. A kiss between her and her wife was cut from the film and later reinstated amid the “Don’t Say Gay” bill-backing backlash toward Disney. The film is currently banned from release in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Kuwait due to LGBTQ+ themes — not unexpected over some Middle Eastern...
MOVIES
CNET

More People Should Watch the 2nd Best Show on Netflix

In 2016, two very different shows about girls with super powers hit Netflix. One was Stranger Things. The other was a mind-bending mystery set in a small town with a scientist villain who conducted inhumane experiments. One of these shows is no longer running. And yet The OA is still...
TV SERIES
Collider

'The Old Man' Review: Jeff Bridges Excels in a Thriller Series That Is Best in the Quiet Moments

When we first see a gruff Jeff Bridges in FX’s The Old Man, where he plays former CIA operative Dan Chase now in hiding, he isn’t fighting off incoming enemies or trying to lose a tail. No, he is alone in his bedroom in the late hours when almost everything is subsumed in darkness — that is, save for a bathroom light and the red illumination of a digital clock on his bedside table that marks the number of times the restless Chase gets up through the night. It plays out as the opposite of a conventional spy thriller, stripping away any of the action spectacle to ground itself in the sad and lonely life of its central character. In one of his many trips to the bathroom, we see that water has begun to overflow onto the floor from a running sink. Kneeling there is either a hazy vision or a repressed memory of Chase’s wife, who utters a single phrase: “I see you.” He then wakes up, shaken by this event. Yet there is no one left for him to turn to for support, leaving him to question his own declining mental state.
MOVIES

