Summer has finally arrived on the peninsula: The cherries have bloomed; the weather is starting to warm up; and the speed limit in Ephraim has been reduced to 25 mph. Now is the time to explore all the county has to offer: walks along wooded trails in a nature preserve, evenings watching sunsets, flicks at the drive-in or listening to some tunes. Whether you’re a fan of country, folk, rock, alternative or the many other genres, there’s something for you to check out this summer – and the Peninsula Pulse has you covered.

DOOR COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO