Meijer cares about feeding people in their communities, and at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give they're doing exactly that for families in need across West Michigan. All proceeds raised at the golf tournament will go to Simply Give, a non-profit which helps stock the shelves of food pantries across the Midwest. In all the years they've hosted the LPGA Classic, the tournament has raised over $7.4 million.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO