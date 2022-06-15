ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Blue Jays' Merryweather Diagnosed With Oblique Strain

By Ethan Diamandas
Inside The Blue Jays
Inside The Blue Jays
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qUzaZ_0gBxFqZ200

Merryweather missed most of 2021 with a similar injury.

Julian Merryweather has a left oblique strain, MRI results confirmed Wednesday. He's considered "week-to-week," per Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Merryweather left the seventh inning of Monday's 11-1 victory in some serious discomfort. The injury was serious enough for him to be placed on the 15-day injured list right away, and further testing confirmed the oblique strain.

The Blue Jays' reliever has a decorated injury history, most recently suffering an oblique strain early last season. That injury kept him out for nearly the entire season, and he hasn't been terribly effective since.

The right-hander had a 6.38 ERA with 23 hits allowed in 18.1 innings this season. Jeremy Beasley was re-called from Triple A Tuesday to take Merryweather's place on the active roster.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Mets continue to be the unluckiest team ever with another pitcher injury

The New York Mets starting rotation was once again bitten by the injury bug, this time to Tylor Megill again. The New York Mets have been the best team in the National League through the first two months of the season. They managed to do so with huge injuries to their starting rotation, with Jacob deGrom not even starting in a game this season. Unfortunately, the team was hit with another injury to their starter.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Mets’ level of interest in trading for Cubs’ Willson Contreras, revealed

Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras could end up finding a new home in the majors ahead of this season’s trade deadline. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman noted that a “big price tag” is expected for Contreras, who is set to become a free agent after this season. Heyman further added that when it comes […] The post Rumor: Mets’ level of interest in trading for Cubs’ Willson Contreras, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Montoyo
FOX Sports

Blue Jays take on the Yankees in first of 3-game series

New York Yankees (47-16, first in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (37-26, second in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jordan Montgomery (2-1, 2.70 ERA, .98 WHIP, 51 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Ross Stripling (3-1, 3.14 ERA, .98 WHIP, 35 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -120, Blue Jays +100;...
MLB
ClutchPoints

Yankees’ Luis Severino scratched from start vs. Rays with worrying update

The New York Yankees are off to a roaring start in 2022 but were just dealt a setback ahead of an important AL East rivalry clash with the Tampa Bay Rays. The Yankees announced that starting pitcher Luis Severino would not be making his scheduled start against the Rays on Thursday and had been placed […] The post Yankees’ Luis Severino scratched from start vs. Rays with worrying update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

MLB’s Rob Manfred threatens Athletics, Rays with Vegas ultimatum

The Oakland Athletics and Tampa Bay Rays each have MLB stadium deals expiring in three and five years, respectively, meaning a decision must be made soon about each club’s future destination. Many have longed to see the Rays move on from Tropicana Field, a dark and gloomy domed stadium that has posted some of the […] The post MLB’s Rob Manfred threatens Athletics, Rays with Vegas ultimatum appeared first on ClutchPoints.
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oblique#The Blue Jays
ClutchPoints

Justin Verlander drops shocking revelation on near-signing before Astros return

Houston Astros star Justin Verlander has enjoyed a career renaissance in 2022. After undergoing Tommy John surgery almost two years ago and missing the 2021 campaign, his MLB future was in doubt at age 39. But Verlander felt as if he had more left in the tank and opted not to retire. He ultimately re-signed […] The post Justin Verlander drops shocking revelation on near-signing before Astros return appeared first on ClutchPoints.
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports

Tomase: Duran's future in Boston is murky as trade deadline looms

Once considered a can't-miss piece of the future, Jarren Duran now finds himself in baseball limbo. He soared up the prospect boards a year ago after a power surge at Triple-A Worcester and made his big league debut in July, singling in his first at-bat off of Yankees ace Gerrit Cole.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

MLB Best Bets Today (Manoah To Avenge Blue Jays’ Friday Night Loss)

Friday wasn’t our finest moment. The props went 1-2, with Carlos Rodon serving as our only win of the night. Tonight, I’m looking at the matchup of the night – the Blue Jays squaring off against the Yankees. New York was able to dominate last night, but it might be a different story with these two pitchers on the mound.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
numberfire.com

Bo Bichette sitting for Blue Jays on Friday

Toronto Blue Jays infielder Bo Bichette is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the New York Yankees. Bichette will move to the bench on Friday with Matt Chapman starting at third base. Chapman will bat sixth versus left-hander Jordan Montgomery and the Yankees. numberFire's models project Chapman...
MLB
FOX Sports

Yankees bring 8-game win streak into game against the Blue Jays

New York Yankees (48-16, first in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (37-27, second in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jameson Taillon (7-1, 2.93 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 52 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Alek Manoah (8-1, 1.67 ERA, .91 WHIP, 68 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -139, Yankees +118;...
MLB
markerzone.com

DETAILS ON TORTORELLA'S CONTRACT AS FLYERS' HEAD COACH, CASSIDY'S DEAL WITH VEGAS

Kevin Weekes broke the news today that John Tortorella has officially signed a contract with the Philadelphia Flyers. Per Weekes, Tortorella has put pen to paper on a four-year deal worth ~$16 million to coach the Flyers. As reported yesterday, it is also rumored that Tortorella was not GM Chuck Fletcher's first choice as Head Coach & that there is some disarray within the Flyers' ranks. The very fact that the organization went with a coach who wasn't the choice of their GM doesn't express a ton of faith in him, and rightfully so. All things considered, it seems like the writing is on the wall for Fletcher.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thecomeback.com

New Flyers coach John Tortorella shaded by former player

The Philadelphia Flyers reportedly hired John Tortorella to be their head coach on Thursday. And at least one of his longtime former players isn’t optimistic about the outlook. Brandon Dubinsky played for Tortorella for much of his career, first with the New York Rangers and later with the Columbus...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Inside The Blue Jays

Inside The Blue Jays

Buffalo, NY
258
Followers
375
Post
37K+
Views
ABOUT

Inside The Blue Jays is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Toronto Blue Jays.

 https://www.si.com/mlb/bluejays

Comments / 0

Community Policy