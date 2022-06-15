ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

See where Sioux Fall ranks in top 10 list of places to live on $65,000 salary

By Symmone Gauer, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
Argus Leader
Argus Leader
 6 days ago

Sioux Falls was named the second-best city to live on an income of $65,000, according to a study by SmartAsset .

SmartAsset compared 104 cities in the U.S. with a population of at least 60,000 and a median household income between $60,000 and $70,000 across topics like income, employment, housing costs and access to various establishments.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06xIVk_0gBxFpgJ00

Using data from the Census Bureau's 2020 5-year American Community Survey and the Bureau of Labor Statistics data from March 2022., SmartAsset used the following nine metrics for the comparison:

  • Median household income.
  • Median monthly housing costs.
  • Housing costs as a percentage of income.
  • Entertainment establishments per 10,000 residents.
  • Civic establishments per 10,000 residents.
  • Percentage of residents without health insurance.
  • Average commute time.
  • Unemployment rate.
  • Poverty rate.

SmartAsset ranked the cities in each metric then calculated the average score to create the final ranking.

Sioux Falls, which has a median household income of $61,738, ranked in the top 10 for five of the nine metrics.

The median monthly housing cost in Sioux Falls is $946, which was the fourth-lowest out of all the cities. Sioux Falls also ranked fourth for housing costs relative to a $65,000 income at 17.46%.

The average commute time is 16.7 minutes, ranking at number six, and the Sioux Falls unemployment rate of 2.4% for March 2022 came in seventh. Additionally, Sioux Falls ranked eighth for its high concentration of 13 civic establishments for every 10,000 residents.

Sioux Falls also has a concentration of about nine entertainment establishments per 10,000 residents and a poverty rate of 10.1%, which did not make the top ten but still ranked high among the other cities.

Here are the top ten cities to live in with a salary of $65,000:

  1. Bismarck, ND
  2. Sioux Falls, SD
  3. Cheyenne, WY
  4. Billings, MT
  5. Waukesha, WI
  6. Bloomington, IL
  7. Appleton, WI
  8. Rogers, AR
  9. Madison, WI
  10. Cedar Rapids, IA

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: See where Sioux Fall ranks in top 10 list of places to live on $65,000 salary

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sioux Falls, SD
Government
City
Sioux Falls, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
Business
Sioux Falls, SD
Real Estate
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartasset#The Census Bureau#American Community Survey
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Argus Leader

Argus Leader

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
184K+
Views
ABOUT

Sioux Falls South Dakota News - argusleader.com is the home page of Sioux Falls South Dakota with in depth and updated Sioux Falls local news.

 http://argusleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy