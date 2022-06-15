Kitsap court tosses all breath tests in DUI cases, says WSP official gave 'false or misleading testimony'

In a ruling that could affect drunken driving cases across the state, the Kitsap County District Court ruled Monday prosecutors could not admit the results of breath tests for drunken driving cases.

All four judges signed an opinion finding that the Washington State Patrol laboratory official in charge of the machines, routinely used by police to measure a drunken driving suspect’s level of intoxication, knew for years the software used by the machine did not comport with state law.

Further, the lengthy opinion written by Judge Jeff Jahns held that the state toxicologist, Fiona Jane Couper, “submitted false or misleading testimony by declaration in tens of thousands of cases" that the machines complied with state law, when they don’t.

The allegation of a state official giving “false or misleading testimony” in court from the four judges, three of whom are former prosecutors, carries with it the suggestion of a crime.

Couper responded to the Kitsap Sun that she is away from work and ill and referred questions to State Patrol spokesperson Chris Loftus.

“The biggest thing we are pushing back on is we would never purposely offer false and misleading testimony,” Loftus said. He denied there was any criminal intent on the part of Couper and said it was an administrative matter, describing it as a “discrepancy.”

The ruling only directly applies to cases in District Court, not municipal courts in Kitsap County’s five cities or courts outside Kitsap.

However, attorneys said courts all over Washington state will very likely be seeing motions to suppress based on the Kitsap District Court’s ruling.

“I know DUI attorneys across the state have been watching this case and waiting to see what happens,” said Prosecutor Chad Enright, adding that they could now “copy and paste” from the opinion to argue breath test results in their cases should be suppressed.

“It’s not binding on any other courts across the state, but the arguments and logic will certainly be used in other courts,” said Enright, who added: “The lab has a lot of work to do to regain the faith of the people involved in the criminal justice system.”

The issue is how the software used by Dräger machines presents the findings of a suspect’s blood alcohol content, or BAC. In state law, the legal BAC limit is .08, but the machines produce readings that have more numbers.

According to the opinion, state law says the numbers are to be “rounded,” but instead the machines “truncate” the numbers, or cut them off. The judges found that Couper had issued the bid for the machines asking them to “truncate” and knew or should have known that violated the Washington Administrative Code, often referred to as the WAC.

In arguing against the motion to suppress the results of BAC, prosecutors told judges that the result of truncation vs. rounding is often to a defendant’s benefit, as simply snipping off the end of the numbers would never result in the final number increasing, as could be the case in rounding.

However, the four judges rejected that argument.

“While it may or may not be true that truncation rather than rounding the mean is to the benefit of a person submitting breath samples into a Dräger machine, it is not the court’s ‘function to substitute our judgment for that of the state toxicologist,’" the ruling found, citing a previous case.

The ruling comes from the case of Austin River Keller, 24, who on May 9, 2020, crashed his car in a ditch while driving on Tahuyeh Lake Road NW. The Kitsap County sheriff's deputy who responded did not note many signs of intoxication and Keller denied drinking.

Keller later admitted that he had been drinking, according to court documents, and a breath test found he had a BAC of about .12. He was charged in Kitsap County District Court with drunken driving and pleaded not guilty.

His attorney, Tom Weaver, requested the results of the BAC test be kept out of court, and after all four judges heard arguments, ruled in Keller’s favor. His trial date is scheduled for July 25.

Weaver said the case was ideal for challenging the results of the BAC test.

“There wasn’t much evidence of intoxication” aside from the BAC test, Weaver said, and added now that the BAC results have been suppressed there is even less.

Further, Weaver said he believes Couper committed a crime.

“She filed declarations under the penalty of perjury saying she was in compliance with the WACs when she wasn’t,” Weaver said. “Sounds like perjury to me.”

Loftus said State Patrol officials could have known as early as 2006 that the machines were not complying with the law. He said the agency respects the court’s ruling and is working to fix the problem.

“We are not trying to walk away from our responsibility,” Loftus said. “Once we are aware it should have been addressed, and it was not.”

He said current leadership became aware of the problem in June 2021 and notified prosecutors. Weaver said he became aware of the issue in routine disclosures from prosecutors of information that could be used by defendants, often called “Brady disclosures.”

“We should have reviewed it and corrected it, and we did not, and we have to own that and move forward,” Loftus said.

Enright said the data from the machines could be calculated by hand – meaning prosecutors could take a pen and paper and round the numbers themselves. However, he said the law requires it to be done by the machine.

In light of the District Court opinion, prosecutors are reviewing 395 pending drunken driving cases, which come from roads outside of cities and include all highways in the county. Enright said he was told the State Patrol is giving priority to Kitsap County in correcting the machine’s software.

Since the office cannot rely on breath test findings, it has given direction to local police to be extra vigilant in documenting their observations of impairment for drunken driving cases — like erratic driving, smelling of alcohol, stumbling, slurring and having bloodshot eyes — to which Enright said jurors tend to give more credence.

“Jurors are already somewhat skeptical of breath tests, and so having signs of impairment consistent with breath tests presents a really strong case for us,” Enright said. “If all we have is the BAC, that is enough to present a case to the jury, but not really as strong a case as both.”

For car crashes that involve injury or death, officers conduct blood draws, but results of those tests take a year to be completed and the office currently has 140 cases awaiting blood test results.

Problems with breath test machines are not new, and the office did without them from 2007 to 2010 while prosecuting drunken driving cases.

“We are capable of still prosecuting cases, we’ve done it before,” Enright said.

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Kitsap court tosses all breath tests in DUI cases, says WSP official gave 'false or misleading testimony'