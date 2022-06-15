ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall River, MA

David Hebert sentenced for his role in Jasiel Correia case, closing the book on scandal

By Jo C. Goode, The Herald News
The Herald News
The Herald News
 3 days ago

BOSTON — Sounding contrite, and at times with his voice faltering, David Hebert, the remaining co-defendant to be sentenced in the fraud, extortion and government corruption case against former Fall River mayor Jasiel Correia II, apologized before being sentenced to three years' probation and a total of $86,000 in fines and forfeiture in a Boston federal courtroom on Wednesday.

“I cannot emphasize the remorse and embarrassment that I allowed myself to get involved in (this),” Hebert said to federal District Court Judge Rya Zobel.

Walking with a cane and dressed in a dark blue blazer, Hebert, a local property owner and Correia’s former friend and landlord, offered apologies to the judge and his family, whom he said did not have knowledge of his dealings, in helping Correia to extort money from one of four marijuana business owners looking to do business in the city.

Hebert, a Westport resident and owner of Hanover Properties, also expressed remorse to “the people of Fall River.”

Paper trail to prison: After his arrest, Jasiel Correia talked himself into deeper trouble

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44uamy_0gBxFgz000

Cooperated with the feds

In her decision, Zobel said it was “interesting” that the sentencing recommendations from Hebert’s defense attorney, R. Bradford Bailey, and Assistant U.S. Attorney’s David Tobin and Dustin Chao, were not in too much dispute.

Prosecutors had asked for three years' probation with 15 months of home confinement, a $50,000 fine and that Hebert forfeit $61,000, the amount he received in a kickback in the form of a forgiven mortgage associated with Matthew Pichette, a friend he convinced to bribe Correia for letter of non-opposition to locate two marijuana businesses in the city.

“It is the hope that the residents of Fall River, who had to endure this, is coming to a close,” said Tobin.

'We had the receipts': Prosecutor Zachary Hafer's one regret from the Jasiel Correia trial

Bailey and Hebert sought a sentence of two years' probation without house arrest, which was granted, a $25,000 fine and the $61,000 forfeiture.

While Hebert never testified at Correia’s four-week trial in April and May of last year, and was prepared to be a witness in the trial of Correia's former chief of staff and campaign manager, Genoveva Andrade, before she took a plea deal, Tobin made it clear that his cooperation was vital to the case against Correia.

“This case could not, and would not be made,” said Tobin of Hebert’s cooperation.

Hebert, however, initially lied to authorities and started working with the feds when he learned he was a target of a federal grand jury, but Tobin said as soon as “he saw the error of his ways,” he fully cooperated.

Tobin said that Hebert’s case and his cooperation was an important message to others who have knowledge of illegal wrong-doing, and that “it is really in their own self-interest to come forward and assist.”

Bailey reiterated Hebert’s assistance in the investigation and willingness to testify in Correia’s and Andrade’s trials, and that since he pleaded guilty to extortion, extortion conspiracy and lying to federal law enforcement, his client has been subject to “online denigration” and labeled a “rat.”

Zobel noted Hebert’s cooperation with federal investigators.

“That always gets much attention, and it should,” said Zobel.

Tracing Jasiel Correia's fall: From entrepreneur & mayor, to convicted corruption kingpin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NtVcU_0gBxFgz000

The Hebert/Correia connection

Hebert’s day in court on Wednesday, as the last co-defendant to be sentenced in the fraud and government corruption case that rocked the city and put into question the state’s still-young legal marijuana laws, was exactly seven years after Correia at the age of 23 took out nomination papers for his successful run as Fall River’s youngest mayor.

That was when Hebert and Correia first crossed paths.

According to the defense’s pre-sentencing memorandum, he was first introduced to the then-city councilor at the Old Firehouse Smoke Shop, a place Hebert frequents.

“One day in June or July 2015 when he was at the shop, his attorney came inside with one of his new clients who Hebert recognized as Jasiel Correia, an up-and-coming politician, who had just announced his mayoral bid against incumbent and former Bristol County District Attorney Samuel Sutter. Hebert’s attorney introduced Hebert to Correia and, like so many in Fall River, was swept up by the candidate’s charismatic personality,” according to Hebert’s pre-sentencing memorandum.

Hebert would go on to be a friend, political supporter and Correia’s landlord, renting him an apartment in the former Elks Lodge at the corner of Purchase and Bank streets.

In his allocution to Zobel, Hebert noted two mistakes he made, with the first his involvement with Correia, and the second for being involved with the marijuana matter.

The other co-defendants

With Hebert’s sentencing, Correia remains the only co-defendant in the case, which started with an approximately 18-month investigation by a number of federal agencies, two indictments that ended with a six-year prison term for Fall River’s youngest mayor.

On June 28, 2021, associate Tony Costa was sentenced to three years probation, the first 15 months as home confinement, along with fines and forfeiture. A month later, self-described mentor Hildegar Camara was sentenced to three years probation, the first 18 months as home confinement. On March 7, Andrade was sentenced to a year of probation and a $50,000 fine.

Correia, sentenced in September 2021, is the only one involved in the scandal to receive prison time. He is currently serving his prison term at Federal Correctional Institution Berlin in New Hampshire and appealing his conviction.

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: David Hebert sentenced for his role in Jasiel Correia case, closing the book on scandal

