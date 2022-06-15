ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

An integrative pan-cancer analysis of molecular characteristics and oncogenic role of mitochondrial creatine kinase 1A (CKMT1A) in human tumors

By Mengjie Yang
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn recent years, several studies have suggested that mitochondrial creatine kinase 1A (CKMT1A) plays a key role in various cancer types. However, there is still a lack of systematic understanding of the contribution of CKMT1A in different types of cancer. Therefore, this study aims to explore the potential role of CKMT1A...

Nature.com

Selective cell cycleÂ arrest in glioblastoma cell lines by quantum molecular resonance alone or in combination with temozolomide

Glioblastoma is the most aggressive form of brain cancer, characterised by high proliferation rates and cell invasiveness. Despite advances in surgery and radio-chemotherapy, patients continue to have poor prognoses, with a survival rate of 14"“15 months. Thus, new therapeutic strategies are needed. Non-ionising electromagnetic fields represent an emerging option given the potential advantages of safety, low toxicity and the possibility to be combined with other therapies.
CANCER
Nature.com

Progressive aortic stiffness in aging C57Bl/6 mice displays altered contractile behaviour and extracellular matrix changes

Aortic stiffness is a hallmark of cardiovascular disease, but its pathophysiology remains incompletely understood. This study presents an in-dept characterization of aortic aging in male C57Bl/6 mice (2"“24 months). Cardiovascular measurements include echocardiography, blood pressure measurement, and ex vivo organ chamber experiments. In vivo and ex vivo aortic stiffness increases with age, and precede the development of cardiac hypertrophy and peripheral blood pressure alterations. Contraction-independent stiffening (due to extracellular matrix changes) is pressure-dependent. Contraction-dependent aortic stiffening develops through heightened Î±1-adrenergic contractility, aberrant voltage-gated calcium channel function, and altered vascular smooth muscle cell calcium handling. Endothelial dysfunction is limited to a modest decrease in sensitivity to acetylcholine-induced relaxation with age. Our findings demonstrate that progressive arterial stiffening in C57Bl/6 mice precedes associated cardiovascular disease. Aortic aging is due to changes in extracellular matrix and vascular smooth muscle cell signalling, and not to altered endothelial function.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

RNA modification patterns based on major RNA modifications define tumor microenvironment characteristics in glioblastoma

RNA modifications play a major role in tumorigenicity and progression, but the expression and function in glioblastoma (GBM) have not been well described. In this study, we developed a GBM score based on the differentially expressed genes (DEGs) between groups showing RNA modification patterns. We assessed the association between the GBM score and tumor microenvironment (TME) characteristics. Based on the gene expression of these regulators, we identified two clusters with distinct RNA modification patterns. Kaplan"“Meier survival curves showed that patients in cluster 1 had worse survival than those in cluster 2. Kaplan"“Meier and multivariate Cox regression analyses showed that GBM scores (based on DEGs between RNA modification patterns) are an independent predictive biomarker for patient prognosis. Besides, we found that samples with high scores were significantly associated with epithelial-to-mesenchymal transition and immune checkpoints, while samples with low scores were associated with cell cycle regulation. Importantly, GBM-score markedly positively correlated drug resistance, while negatively correlated with drug sensitive. The responders of anti-PD-1/PD-L1 immunotherapy tend to have a lower GBM score than non-responders. In conclusion, our comprehensive analysis of multiple RNA modifications in GBM revealed that RNA modification regulators were closely correlated with TME.
CANCER
Nature.com

Mebendazole, an anti-helminth drug, suppresses inflammation, oxidative stress and injury in a mouse model of ulcerative colitis

Mebendazole (MBZ) is an efficacious anthelmintic with known anti-inflammatory and fibrinolytic properties. In this study, we aimed to explore the protective effects of this FDA-approved drug against DSS-induced colitis in a murine model either alone or in combination with Sulfasalazine (SSZ), a standard therapy for ulcerative colitis. We found that MBZ significantly improved colitis disease activity index as assessed by changes in body weight, degree of stool consistency, rectal bleeding, and prolapse. We also found that MBZ ameliorated the colon histopathological score by attenuating crypt loss, mucosal damage, and inflammation score in colitis tissues. Similarly, DSS-induced colon shortening, colon weight loss, and increase in spleen weight were all abrogated in the presence of MBZ. Moreover, MBZ decreased inflammation, possibly by reducing oxidative stress markers, suppressing inflammatory cell infiltration, and down-regulation of inflammatory genes in colon tissues. Furthermore, MBZ potently reduced fibrosis by decreasing collagen deposition and down-regulating pro-fibrotic genes including Col 1a1 and Col 1a2 in colitis tissue homogenates. In conclusion, our study showed that this broad-spectrum anthelminthic could be repurposed as a novel therapy for ulcerative colitis without any observed side effects, however, regarding the concerns about the potential toxicity of MBZ in UC patients, future experiments on MBZ therapy in other models of UC is needed to completely address the toxicity concerns.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Ubiquitin specific peptidase 11 as a novel therapeutic target for cancer management

Ubiquitination is a critical biological process in post-translational modification of proteins and involves multiple signaling pathways in protein metabolism, apoptosis, DNA damage, cell-cycle progression, and cancer development. Deubiquitinase, a specific enzyme that regulates the ubiquitination process, is also thought to be closely associated with the development and progression of various cancers. In this article, we systematically review the emerging role of the deubiquitinase ubiquitin-specific peptidase 11 (USP11) in many cancer-related pathways. The results show that USP11 promotes or inhibits the progression and chemoresistance of different cancers, including colorectal, breast, ovarian, and hepatocellular carcinomas, via deubiquitinating several critical proteins of cancer-related pathways. We initially summarize the role of USP11 in different cancers and further discuss the possibility of USP11 as a therapeutic strategy.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Herbal supplement shows promise against lung cancer

Berberine, a natural compound found in plants such as barberry and goldenseal, suppresses the proliferation of lung cancer cells in the lab, new research shows. It also reduces airway inflammation and damage to healthy lung cells exposed to chemicals from cigarette smoke. Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

New mapping technique helps scientists run circles around cancer by revealing roots of esophagus and stomach cancers

Rampant inflammation has long been linked to cancer but exactly how it pushes healthy cells to transform into malignant ones has remained a mystery. Now, scientists at Van Andel Institute have found one culprit behind this connection: oxidative stress, a process that disrupts the genetic code by damaging DNA. The findings, published in Science Advances, provide crucial new insights into the roles of inflammation and oxidative stress in certain cancers and offers new opportunities for potential prevention strategies.
CANCER
Nature.com

Minor ST-T changes on electrocardiograms are associated with reduced constructive myocardial work in hypertensive patients with a preserved ejection fraction

Minor ST-T changes on electrocardiograms are observed in patients with hypertensive heart disease with a preserved left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF); however, the relationship between minor ST-T changes and global myocardial work on echocardiograms remains unclear. We evaluated the global longitudinal strain (GLS), global work index (GWI), global constructive work (GCW), global wasted work (GWW), and global work efficiency (GWE) in 186 hypertensive patients with preserved LVEF (>50%) using an offline analysis system (View Pal, GE). Minor ST-T changes as well as major ST-T changes (depression in ST in lead V5"‰>"‰1"‰mV) were also evaluated by electrocardiography. The mean age was 79.4"‰Â±"‰8.2 years (men 37.6%). Patients with minor and major ST-changes had a smaller absolute GLS (âˆ’20.3"‰Â±"‰3.1, âˆ’18.2"‰Â±"‰3.7, and âˆ’15.2"‰Â±"‰5.0%, P"‰<"‰0.001) and a smaller constructive workload [GWI (2148"‰Â±"‰486, 1938"‰Â±"‰462, and 1685"‰Â±"‰701"‰mmHg%, P"‰="‰0.002) and GCW (2419"‰Â±"‰510, 2185"‰Â±"‰466, and 1865"‰Â±"‰702"‰mmHg%, P"‰<"‰0.001)] than those with no ST-T changes. Additionally, patients with minor and major ST-T changes had increased wasted myocardial work [GWW (87"‰Â±"‰61, 105"‰Â±"‰56, and 127"‰Â±"‰75"‰mmHg%, P"‰="‰0.045)], which resulted in reductions in the myocardial work efficiency [GWE (95"‰Â±"‰4, 94"‰Â±"‰3, and 89"‰Â±"‰12%, P"‰<"‰0.001)]. Even after adjustments for confounding factors, including EF, diastolic function parameters, LV hypertrophy, history of heart failure and atrial fibrillation, patients with minor ST-T changes had significantly smaller LV global constructive work in comparison to those without [GWI (2260"‰Â±"‰33 vs. 2025"‰Â±"‰76"‰mmHg%, P"‰="‰0.007) and GCW (2501"‰Â±"‰45 vs. 2210"‰Â±"‰105"‰mmHg%, P"‰="‰0.003)]. In conclusion, in hypertensive patients with preserved LVEF, minor ST-T changes on electrocardiograms were associated with reduced constructive work in the LV.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Gallstones and risk of cancers of the liver, biliary tract and pancreas: a prospective study within two U.S. cohorts

Gallstones may result in inflammation, altered bile flow, and changes in metabolic hormone levels, thereby increasing cancer risk. However, previous studies for gallstones and cancers of the liver, biliary tract and pancreas in the U.S. were relatively limited. Methods. We followed 115,036 women from the Nurses' Health Study (1982"“2012) and...
CANCER
Nature.com

Serum folate levels and hypertension

We aimed to examine the association between serum folate levels and hypertension in Korean adults. Our study population was 6343 Korean adults whose blood pressure and folate levels were measured in the Korea National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey 2016"“2018. We aggregated the study populations into quintiles according to serum folate levels (1.5"“4.3, 4.4"“5.7, 5.8"“7.5, 7.6"“10.3, and 10.4"“35.9Â ng/mL). Multivariable logistic and linear regression models were used to analyze the relationships between serum folate levels, blood pressure, and hypertension. The weighted average of serum folate levels was 7.4Â ng/mL, and the weighted prevalence of hypertension was 30.4% in the study populations. After adjusting for all potential confounders, compared to those in the lowest quintile of serum folate levels, systolic and diastolic blood pressure of the people in the other quintiles were not significantly different. The linear relationship between serum folate levels and blood pressure was not statistically significant. The odds for hypertension were not significantly different across the quintiles of serum folate levels. This study showed high serum folate levels was not significantly associated with lowering hypertension in Korean adults.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Rupture pressure values of cerebral arteries in the presence of unruptured intracranial aneurysm

Cerebral arteries (CAs) are prone to the saccular aneurysm formation. Since aneurysms may be considered as balloon-like dilations of the locally weakened arterial wall, it should be determined whether the presence of intracranial aneurysm is related to the generalized weakening of CAs. Among 184 consecutive forensic autopsies, eight brains with a single unruptured saccular aneurysm were identified. Aneurysms with adjacent CAs and specific CA segments were excised, namely: the anterior communicating artery complex, and bifurcations of the basilar artery, internal carotid arteries, and middle cerebral arteries. Then, aneurysm and CA specimens were subjected to pressure-inflation tests until rupture occurred at the arterial bifurcation or at the wall of the CA or aneurysm. The same protocol was applied to the control group composed of CAs excised from eight brains without aneurysm. No significant differences were noted between the experimental and control groups, depending on the mean rupture pressure (1054 vs. 1048Â mmHg) and rupture site (bifurcation vs. wall) of the analyzed specimens. These findings indicate that the presence of unruptured saccular aneurysm is not related to generalized weakening of CAs among autopsy subjects. Moreover, the CA bifurcations do not represent regions of decreased wall strength.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Retraction Note: Human blood type influences the host-seeking behavior and fecundity of the Asian malaria vector Anopheles stephensi

Retraction of: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-03765-z, published online 21 December 2021. The Authors have retracted this Article. After publication, concerns were raised about overlaps with a previously-published article by the research group of two contributing authors, Khan and Ahmad1. Specifically, Figs.Â 2, 3, 5, 7 and 8b overlap with Figs.Â 4, 5, 2, 6 and 7 in1 respectively. A review of images and data presented in these figures identified errors and discrepancies that could not be resolved and, therefore, authors have lost confidence in the integrity of the data.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Myeloid lineage enhancers drive oncogene synergy in CEBPA/CSF3R mutant acute myeloid leukemia

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-019-13364-2, published online 29 November 2019. Since the publication of this work, Brittany M. Curtiss has changed their name from Brittany M. Smith. This has now been amended. Author information. Authors and Affiliations. Knight Cancer Institute, Oregon Health & Science University, Portland, OR, 97239, USA. Theodore...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Does the Danish version of the Spinal Cord Lesion-related Coping Strategies Questionnaire measure what we think it measures? A triangulated mixed-methods validation approach

Triangulated mixed-methods validation study. To validate the Danish version of the Spinal Cord Lesion-related Coping Strategies Questionnaire (SCL-CSQ). Participants were invited via a patient organization and its specialized hospital. Eligibility criteria were having a spinal cord injury (SCI), being 18 years or older, and able to understand and respond in Danish. Quantitative data were collected to determine internal consistency and criterion validity of the three subscales of SCL-CSQ, i.e., acceptance, fighting spirit, and social reliance. The Three-Step Test-Interview approach was employed to determine whether items measured what they were intended to measure (i.e., construct validity based on response processes).
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Molecule that combines three distinct technologies against the most aggressive type of brain cancer is tested

A drug carrier able to reach the brain, bind to an aggressive type of tumor called glioblastoma multiforme, and release a chemotherapeutic agent has been tested for the first time by Brazilian researchers. According to an article published in the International Journal of Pharmaceutics, the potential treatment was shown to be effective in isolated cells and animal models thanks to a combination of nanotechnology, chemotherapy and a monoclonal antibody.
CANCER
Nature.com

Association between germline variants and somatic mutations in colorectal cancer

Colorectal cancer (CRC) is a heterogeneous disease with evidence of distinct tumor types that develop through different somatically altered pathways. To better understand the impact of the host genome on somatically mutated genes and pathways, we assessed associations of germline variations with somatic events via two complementary approaches. We first analyzed the association between individual germline genetic variants and the presence of non-silent somatic mutations in genes in 1375 CRC cases with genome-wide SNPs data and a tumor sequencing panel targeting 205 genes. In the second analysis, we tested if germline variants located within previously identified regions of somatic allelic imbalance were associated with overall CRC risk using summary statistics from a recent large scale GWAS (nâ‰ƒ125 k CRC cases and controls). The first analysis revealed that a variant (rs78963230) located within a CNA region associated with TLR3 was also associated with a non-silent mutation within gene FBXW7. In the secondary analysis, the variant rs2302274 located in CDX1/PDGFRB frequently gained/lost in colorectal tumors was associated with overall CRC risk (OR"‰="‰0.96, p"‰="‰7.50e-7). In summary, we demonstrate that an integrative analysis of somatic and germline variation can lead to new insights about CRC.
CANCER
Nature.com

Mitochondrial complex I dysfunction alters the balance of soluble and membrane-bound TNF during chronic experimental colitis

Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is a complex, chronic, relapsing and heterogeneous disease induced by environmental, genomic, microbial and immunological factors. MCJ is a mitochondrial protein that regulates the metabolic status of macrophages and their response to translocated bacteria. Previously, an acute murine model of DSS-induced colitis showed increased disease severity due to MCJ deficiency. Unexpectedly, we now show that MCJ-deficient mice have augmented tumor necrosis factor Î± converting enzyme (TACE) activity in the context of chronic inflammation. This adaptative change likely affects the balance between soluble and transmembrane TNF and supports the association of the soluble form and a milder phenotype. Interestingly, the general shifts in microbial composition previously observed during acute inflammation were absent in the chronic model of inflammation in MCJ-deficient mice. However, the lack of the mitochondrial protein resulted in increased alpha diversity and the reduction in critical microbial members associated with inflammation, such as Ruminococcus gnavus, which could be associated with TACE activity. These results provide evidence of the dynamic metabolic adaptation of the colon tissue to chronic inflammatory changes mediated by the control of mitochondrial function.
SCIENCE

