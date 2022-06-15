ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laredo, TX

Monkeypox case reported south of Texas border

By Sandra Sanchez
Border Report
Border Report
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jDoaD_0gBxFULA00

McALLEN, Texas ( Border Report ) — Mexican health officials are reporting the first potential case of monkeypox in the northern border town of Nuevo Laredo, across the Rio Grande from Laredo, Texas.

The Mexican state of Tamaulipas and the local border area now are on high alert and the Mexican government has activated health biosecurity protocols, according to a statement issued by the Tamaulipas Secretary of Health Office.

The Laredo Morning Times reports this is one of three potential cases in Nuevo Laredo. The other two are family members of the suspected infected patient, a 21-year-old stay-at-home mom who sought medical attention on June 7 at the Mexican Institute of Social Security. All three are being monitored for symptoms.

Symptoms include fever, itching and skin lesions. It can spread through direct contact with the infectious rash or body fluids, or by respiratory secretions during prolonged face-to-face contact, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

As of Tuesday, the CDC reports there are 72 cases of monkeypox reported in the United States, including one case in Texas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3twdpR_0gBxFULA00
(Graphic from CDC website )

Worldwide there are 1,879 monkeypox cases reported in 35 countries, according to the CDC. This includes five cases in Mexico.

World Health Organization Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Tuesday told media the agency is investigating a possible death from monkeypox in Brazil.

“The global outbreak of monkeypox is clearly unusual and concerning,” Ghebreyesus said.

Ghebreyesus added that the agency is “working with partners and experts from around the world on changing the name of monkeypox virus,” and is expected to announce the new name soon.

The WHO says racist and discriminative comments have been tied to the term “monkeypox,” which was first discovered in 1958 when two outbreaks of a pox-like disease occurred in colonies of monkeys kept for research.

An Emergency Committee meeting of WHO is scheduled for next week.

Sandra Sanchez can be reached at Ssanchez@borderreport.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to BorderReport.

Comments / 0

Related
Border Report

Large groups of migrants apprehended in South Texas

McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) -- In the past two days, U.S. Border Patrol agents in the Rio Grande Valley have come across over 500 undocumented migrants in three large groups north of the border in deep South Texas, despite temperatures in the high 90s, U.S. Customs and Border Patrol reported Thursday.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Laredo, TX
Government
Local
Texas Government
Laredo, TX
Health
City
Laredo, TX
Local
Texas Health
City
Mcallen, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monkeypox Virus#Cdc#Pox#Mexican#Tamaulipas#Health Office#The Laredo Morning Times
Border Report

Settlement reached in government’s lawsuit over private border wall in South Texas

The federal government has reached an agreement in a lawsuit with the builder of a controversial private border wall in South Texas, which will allow the wall to remain on the banks of the Rio Grande but requires quarterly inspections by the company. The settlement also calls for the destruction of sensitive information and reports produced by the federal government during the case, which has angered local environmentalists who want the public to know how vulnerable the structure is to flooding.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Brazil
Border Report

Texas Senate committee to examine Uvalde school shooting, develop new safety measures

A new Texas Senate committee formed by the governor to examine state safety following the school massacre in Uvalde, will hold it's first meeting the week of June 21 in Austin, a state senator from the border appointed to the committee told Border Report on Tuesday. Texas Sen. Juan "Chuy" Hinojosa, a Democrat from McAllen, is one of 11 members appointed to the new Senate Special Committee to Protect All Texans. He is one of only two members who represent the Texas border to serve on this special detail, which he said will start in two weeks after all of the funerals have been held in the border town of Uvalde.
TEXAS STATE
Border Report

‘Everybody is watching’ runoff for Texas’ 28th Congressional District

The eyes of the nation are watching a runoff election today for a South Texas border district that pits a long-time Democratic incumbent against an immigration lawyer who used to intern in his office. U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar is vying to be the Democratic nominee and wants to win his tenth term in Congress in November. His opponent, Jessica Cisneros, just turned 29 and is a progressive Democrat who has repeatedly said this district "needs change."
TEXAS STATE
Border Report

Border Report

4K+
Followers
857
Post
718K+
Views
ABOUT

BorderReport.com provides real-time delivery of the untold local stories about people living, working and migrating along the U.S. border with Mexico.

 https://www.borderreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy