Colts HC Frank Reich continues to speak about how impressed he has been with how QB Matt Ryan has commanded the respect of his new team. “Matt was unbelievable, did a great job, great command – really, A-Z. He did everything right – just great leadership, great play,” Reich told reporters, via ColtsWire.com. “I mean the whole way he took command, great collaborating as an offensive staff with him to kind of work in and nuance some of the things we do to kind of suit him and his style.”

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO