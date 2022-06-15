ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Utah family barely escapes Yellowstone flooding

By Ally O'rullian
 3 days ago

UTAH (ABC4) – One Utah family is back home after narrowly escaping the floods in Yellowstone and Red Lodge, Montana after fleeing a vacation that quickly turned south.

It took quick thinking and help from a stranger to get out of Red Lodge right before being stranded. And for the Woodbury family, being stuck without proper medical equipment would have put them in a dire situation.

In need of a getaway, Ann and Kent Woodbury and their two sons Michael and Chad decided to stay in quiet Red Lodge, before setting their sights on Yellowstone

But after a couple of days things quickly changed.

“As we drove through Red Lodge to exit, we could see all these police cars and barricades and we tried to try to go out one way and couldn’t go out that way, Ann said.

Red Lodge started flooding and fast.

“We saw houses out in the middle of the river coming down the canyon that were completely isolated from the shore by the water,” Kent said.

They say bridges to Yellowstone flooded and forced them to turn back. They stopped at a rest stop, where a kind stranger named Gary offered crucial advice.

“The bridge you just passed over there is the only exit from Red Lodge all the bridges have been washed out,’” Ann said.

He said they didn’t have much time.

“You probably have two hours before this bridge washes out,” Ann said.

But for the Woodbury’s, being stranded was not an option.

“Our family all has a rare disease called moronic muscular dystrophy,” Ann said.

The disease affects muscles across your body and your brain, which requires a lot of medical equipment and medication.

“We would’ve been stranded without medication that treats some of the symptoms of their disease,” Ann said.

The Woodbury’s raced back to their hotel, packed up their necessities, and checked into the only hotel they could find out of town.

The family feels lucky to be home safe, getting back just last night, after escaping a scenario that could have been tragic.

“It was just nice knowing we all made it and that we were all together in our car heading home,” Ann said.

ABC4

ABC4

