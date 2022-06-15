ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, MO

Princeton Board Approves Football Cooperative With Newtown-Harris

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrinceton School Board members approved a cooperative football agreement with the Newtown Harris School District during a meeting held Monday night. The agreement will allow Newtown Harris 7th through 12th grade students to be eligible to play football at Princeton beginning...

northwestmoinfo.com

North Harrison Determines Pre-School Charges Beginning July 1st

North Harrison School Board members made decisions regarding charges for preschool during their meeting Wednesday. North Harrison will offer morning 4-year-old preschool at no charge to students living in the North Harrison School District. If the 4-year-old stays for the afternoon session, there will be a $15 dollar per day charge.
HARRISON COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Gallatin R-V School Board June 14 2022 Unapproved Minutes

Board of Education of Gallatin R-V School District. President Donovan called the meeting to order at 6:00 p.m., with seven members present. Pam Critten present Jeffrey Donovan present Trent Dowell present Amy Heldenbrand present. Anita Riley present. Dr. Copple, Principals Burke, Collins, Thogmartin, Activity Director Chad Sullenger, and Board Secretary...
GALLATIN, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Central Decatur Board To Select New Director Position From 3 Candidates

Three candidates have expressed interest in the Central Decatur School Board Director 3 seat being vacated with the resignation of Cayle Buckingham. To this point, three candidates have shown interest in serving in that position until the November election of 2023. Those three candidates presented themselves before Central Decatur’s school board during a meeting Wednesday. Those candidates include Nick Tharp, Jeff Landrum, and Jerri Eakes. The candidate will be appointed by the board.
DECATUR COUNTY, IA
northwestmoinfo.com

NCMC Foundation Announces Unrestricted Gift

The NCMC Foundation has received an unrestricted donation from the estate of a 2011 NCMC Distinguished Alumni and former student. The donation will come from the Marvin and Jacqueline Sharp Trust. The late Marvin Sharp was a founding member of the NCMC Foundation Board of Directors and a former attorney for the city of Trenton.
TRENTON, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Harrison County Health Department to Hold Town Hall Meetings

BETHANY, MO – Several town hall meetings will be hosted by the Harrison County Health Department to discuss the Community Health Needs Assessment. The first of five meetings will be held on Wednesday (June 22) at Eagleville City Hall from 7 to 8 p.m. A meeting will be held in Bethany on Thursday (June 23) at United Methodist Church from 7 to 8 p.m. Additional meetings are planned for Cainsville, Ridgeway, and Gilman City.
HARRISON COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Rev. John Mohler Takes Over Reigns of Harrison Baptist Association

BETHANY, MO – John Mohler was approved to take over duties as Director of Missions for the Harrison Baptist Association Thursday night. The role of the DOM is to assist association churches in spreading the gospel and to serve as a catalyst to help churches partner together in the cooperative effort to reach their communities.
BETHANY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Barbara Louise (Morris) Stith

Barbara Louise (Morris) Stith – age 74 of Chillicothe, MO passed away Wednesday morning, June 15, 2022 at Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe. Barbara was born on June 10, 1948, the daughter of Robert and Ruth (Clingingsmith) Morris in Livingston County, MO. She was a lifelong resident of Trenton and Chillicothe. Barbara was a 1966 graduate of Trenton High School. She furthered her education at Trenton Junior College, graduating in 1968 and attended Northwest Missouri State College. She married Larry Stith on December 29th, 1968, at Shelburne Baptist Church in Trenton, MO. Barbara worked for Verelle Peniston State School in Chillicothe from 1980 to 1995 as a paraprofessional, secretary and bus driver. She retired from Chillicothe R-II School District in 2008, where she was a special education paraprofessional. Barbara was an advocate for the disabled, serving as an activity director for SPA Handicap Program and board member of Hope Haven, Camp Rainbow, Senate Bill 40, and Concerned Citizens for the Developmentally Disabled. Barbara was also a 4-H leader for Double H. Her greatest Joy was her family and she truly felt blessed by God. Barbara loved spending time with her family, cooking, flower gardening, camping, reading and attending 4th of July celebrations. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
mycameronnews.com

Groundbreaking kicks off work on $43 million, 25-mile waterline

Work is underway on a $43 million, 25-mile water line following a ground breaking ceremony last Friday. Through installing the 25-mile water line, which will run from Cameron to the Missouri River, the project hopes to provide Cameron with a reliable source of water,which Cameron Utility Director Zach Johnson believes is a watershed moment for city infrastructure.
CAMERON, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Larry L. Vance

Larry L. Vance, 75, of Maryville, MO, passed away at home on Sunday, June 12, 2022, with family at his side. Larry was born in Ravenwood, MO, on January 25, 1947, to Joseph J. and Doris F. (Wilson) Vance. He grew up in Ravenwood and Parnell MO area. He graduated...
MARYVILLE, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Daviess County I-35 Ramps to Close for Resurfacing

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. – A resurfacing project on Interstate 35 will close ramps at the Daviess County U.S. Route 69 and Route 6 intersections beginning Monday, June 20. The Missouri Department of Transportation contracted to complete the project, which extends from U.S. Route 69 in Daviess County near mile marker 68.6 to just north of Exit 52 in Cameron.
DAVIESS COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Chillicothe Police, Missouri Department of Conservation investigating the shooting of a fox in Chillicothe

Chillicothe Police and the Department of Conservation are looking for information regarding an incident where a fox was discovered dead due to a gunshot overnight Tuesday. Wednesday morning, the law enforcement center in Chillicothe received a call in reference to a fox being shot from the road in the 1500 block of Third Street. The reporting party advised at 11:30 pm Tuesday, a gunshot was heard outside of a residence, and when they looked out a window, observed an older red Ford Ranger pickup with rust, sideways in the street, facing the driveway. The vehicle then sped off.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kttn.com

St. Joseph man placed on probation after appearing in Grundy County court

A St. Joseph resident, Joshua Harding, has been placed on probation after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor count of passing a bad check. On a plea agreement, Harding was sentenced to 90 days at the Grundy County Jail. Associate Circuit Court Judge Steve Hudson suspended the execution of the jail time and placed Harding on two years of supervised probation.
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Storm Damages Include Trees And Power Outages

The thunderstorms that moved across the region left tree damage in several locations. There were also several reports of power outages resulting from the storms. Power outages reported earlier this morning in the area counties include: Many have already been restored. Daviess.. 484. Grundy.. 95. Livingston.. 443. Sullivan.. 10Ramp Closing.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Cameron Resident Seriously Injured in Nodaway County Accident

BOLCKOW, MO – A Cameron man sustained serious injuries in an accident on Thursday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that the crash took place as 43-year old Correy Miller was northbound on US 71, 3 miles northwest of Bolckow in Nodaway County. Miller’s vehicle went off the...
NODAWAY COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Nine Taken To Prison

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department has transported nine individuals to the Missouri Department of Corrections following court appearances. They include:. Sasha Campos, 42, Hale Probation Violation – Failure to Appear 4 years DOC. Jessica Gamble, 28, Chillicothe Endangering Welfare of Child 10 years DOC. Karen Wilson, 26, Cowgill...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports two arrests on Tuesday, June 14th

Two Kansas City residents were arrested at separate times Tuesday night in Caldwell and Linn counties. Thirty-seven-year-old Gary Durham was stopped in Caldwell County and accused of felony driving while intoxicated as well as careless and imprudent driving involving an accident. He was taken on a 24-hour hold to the Caldwell County Detention Center.
kmaland.com

Nodaway County crash injures 1

(Bolckow) -- A Cameron man was injured in a one-vehicle accident in Nodaway County Thursday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on U.S. Highway 71 at 400 Street, approximately 3 miles northwest of Bolckow. Authorities say a 2015 Volvo driven by 43-year-old Correy Miller was northbound on 71 when it exited the east side of the roadway and struck a sign. The vehicle then overturned and struck a utility pole before coming to rest on the passenger side off the east side of the highway.
NODAWAY COUNTY, MO
WHO 13

Body of fisherman found in Appanoose County Lake

APPANOOSE COUNTY, Iowa — The body of an 84-year-old male was found Friday afternoon at Rathbun Lake. The Appanoose County Sheriff’s Office received reports of a man floating in the water near the South Fork Bridge Boat Ramp in the 1300 block of Highway S70 at around 2:19 p.m. According to a press release, two […]
APPANOOSE COUNTY, IA
kchi.com

Troopers Arrest Two In Area Counties

State Troopers report two arrests Friday in the ara counties. In Caldwell County at about 2:20 pm, Troopers arrested 53-year-old James B Stanton of Rogersville, MO on a Miller County warrant for alleged failure to appear on a charge of alleged no seatbelt. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center.
CALDWELL COUNTY, MO
KCCI.com

Sheriff: Body of Iowa fisherman found floating in Rathbun Lake

Authorities say the body of an 84-year-old fisherman was found in Rathbun Lake on Friday. The Appanoose County Sheriff's Office says two fishermen were at the South Fork Bridge boat ramp when they found the body of a man floating near the shore. The sheriff's office says there's no evidence...
RATHBUN, IA

