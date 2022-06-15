ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clara police looking to identify person of interest in vandalism case

By Bay City News
 3 days ago

(BCN) — Police in Santa Clara are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in a vandalism case.

The man may be associated with a felony vandalism incident that occurred at the Santa Clara Police Activities League BMX Track in the 5400 block of Lafayette Street, according to the Santa Clara Police Department.

The incident is believed to have occurred in May.

Police said an unknown suspect cut electrical lines at the site.

Police have released a photo of the person.

Anyone who witnessed the vandalism or can help identify the individual in the photo is asked to contact Det. Ryan Seto at (408) 615-4819 or RSeto@santaclaraca.gov.

Comments / 1

