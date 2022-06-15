ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Nashville mayor proposes $20 million for participatory budgeting

By Emily West
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 3 days ago
As done in North Nashville, participatory budgeting could happen in other parts of the city.

Mayor John Cooper announced a new proposal Wednesday that would expand that process to all Nashville residents recovering from the pandemic. The Bordeaux and North Nashville community is already in the second cycle of participatory funding. Cooper asked for a $20 million investment for that process.

“Participatory budgeting has been an enormous success in Bordeaux and North Nashville,” Cooper said. “Over 500 community members chose to fund eight projects to improve their neighborhood — from new speed bumps to a new pavilion at Bordeaux Gardens Park to a better playground for Hartman Park. By expanding the program to be county-wide, and by allocating funds based on the communities that have the most need, we are helping build the resilience and provide the necessary tools for neighborhoods to overcome adversity and thrive for years to come.”

This new announcement expands the process to the rest of the county and prioritizes spending in neighborhoods whose residents have the greatest need, the mayor's office said.

