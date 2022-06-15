ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Elden Ring Strategy Guide Preorders Get Big Discounts At Amazon

By Steven Petite
Gamespot
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnyone who has played Elden Ring knows that it's a massive game. The Lands Between is a sprawling open world filled with dastardly foes and a plethora of secrets. So it's not too surprising that Elden Ring's official strategy guide clocks in over 1,000 pages and is spread...

www.gamespot.com

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Walmart+’s Weekend Sale Has Exclusive & Rare Deals on Tech Must-Haves — Save Up to 85% Off

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Attention all Walmart Plus users, a huge weekend sale is here! It seems like every service has a subscription option now (not that we’re complaining!) From Hulu to now Walmart, companies are trying to make their valued customers feel just that: valued. One of the perfect ways to do so is to hold an exclusive sale for their subscription members, featuring big brands and bigger discounts. This weekend, it’s all about the Walmart...
SHOPPING
ELLE DECOR

25 Early Amazon Prime Day Deals You Can Shop Right Now

Amazon Prime Day is officially returning this summer! According to an Amazon press release, the annual Prime Day savings extravaganza is slated for July 12 and 13. Every year, Prime Day brings the promise of Black Friday-level discounts (we’re talking 50% off and above) on millions of items across all product categories. Last year, there were so many can’t-miss home deals that we made a Prime Day shopping list for every home category.
SHOPPING
People

Amazon Shoppers Are Trading in $600 Dysons for This Top-Rated Vacuum That's Just $119

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Every house deserves a powerful vacuum that's capable of picking up all the dirt, crumbs, and debris that's left behind. So if you've decided that your vacuum has gone kaput, it's worth investing in the Wlupel Cordless Vacuum Cleaner which is currently on sale at Amazon.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Preorder#Strategy Guide#Video Game#Future Press
SPY

We’ll Be On the Lookout For These 10 Amazon Device Deals on Prime Day 2022

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. In this post, we’ll share the top Prime Day deals we expect to see for Amazon devices during Amazon’s annual shopping event. Keep checking back because we’ll regularly update this post as we learn more about upcoming deals on Amazon devices like Smart TVs and Fire TV Sticks, Kindle e-readers, eero routers and much more. During the event itself, this post will be updated daily with the latest and best Prime Day deals...
ELECTRONICS
TechSpot

Amazon is hosting a buy 2, get 1 free sale for a limited time

In brief: Amazon is hosting a three for the price of two sale across an array of product categories including video games. The fine print doesn't mention how long the promotion run for – only that deals are good while supplies last – so if a few items catch your eye, it might be worth grabbing them sooner rather than later.
INTERNET
CNBC

Amazon's big Prime Day sale runs July 12 and 13

Amazon's big annual sale, Prime Day, will return on July 12 and 13, the company announced Thursday. The event is also a big revenue driver for other retail sites, which often offer competing discounts to consumers. Prime members will have access to early deals beginning June 21. Amazon's big annual...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
ETOnline.com

The Best Deals Happening Right Now at Walmart

If there's one thing we know for sure about Walmart, it's that the retailer boasts some truly great deals year-round. Walmart has already started dropping prices on popular items — with major markdowns on home, lifestyle, fashion, tech and more just in time for summer. Whether you're in the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Engadget

Amazon sale slashes Fire tablets by up to 45 percent

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Amazon's Fire HD tablets are on sale at the second-lowest prices we've...
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Amazon Prime Day date announced for 2022 - and these early deals are live soon

Amazon has finally announced the dates for Prime Day - the yearly two-day sales bonanza held by the retailer. Amazon Prime Day 2022 is scheduled for Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13, the retailer divulged in a press release this morning. You don't have to wait until next month for some bargains, though, as a small selection of early Prime Day deals will start from June 21. These include up to 55% off select Amazon devices, up to 50% off its Fire TV range, and more offers from big-name brands including Shark, Samsung, and Bosch. Many of Amazon's additional subscription services – including Music Unlimited, Kindle Unlimited and Audible – will also be free to use for new subscribers for up to four months.
SHOPPING
Engadget

Amazon Prime Day kicks off July 12th this year

Amazon has officially announced the dates for its next annual shopping event. Prime Day 2022 will be on July 12th and 13th this year — the event will begin at 12AM PT/3AM ET on Tuesday, July 12th, and conclude at the end of the day on Wednesday, July 13th. As it has been for the past few years, Prime Day will actually be a two-day event during which Prime members can snag deals on everything from electronics to fashion to Amazon's own devices.
BEAUTY & FASHION
CNET

Target Rivals Amazon Prime Day With 3 Days of Deals Starting July 11

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide for everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. Target isn't letting Amazon Prime Day have all the fun this year. The big-box retailer has just announced that its annual Target Deal Days event is coming back for the fourth year, this time taking place from July 11 through July 13. This three-day event starts a day before Amazon's Prime Day deals will kick off officially and ends the same time. Target Deal Days will include discounts on just about everything it sells, including electronics, toys, home, beauty and much more.
SHOPPING
Gamespot

Amazon Is Giving Away 30+ Free Games To Celebrate Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day will officially run from July 12 through July 13, but the weeks leading up to Prime Day will also be of interest to Prime members. Amazon has unveiled a new promotion that will reward Prime members with a bunch of free games. The promotion, dubbed Start Freeloading, kicks off on June 21 and runs through July 13. More than 30 free games will be given away during Start Freeloading.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Today's Wordle Answer (#363) - June 17, 2022

It's the end of the week and that means we have one more Wordle guide to do before the weekend comes around. The puzzle on June 17 is by no means difficult, and as long as players use a solid starting word, they should get the answer before their six guesses are up. If you're struggling or afraid you might not get the answer, then you can read our full guide on the June 17 Wordle below.

Comments / 0

Community Policy