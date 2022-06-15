Elden Ring Strategy Guide Preorders Get Big Discounts At Amazon

Amazon has finally announced the dates for Prime Day - the yearly two-day sales bonanza held by the retailer. Amazon Prime Day 2022 is scheduled for Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13, the retailer divulged in a press release this morning. You don't have to wait until next month for some bargains, though, as a small selection of early Prime Day deals will start from June 21. These include up to 55% off select Amazon devices, up to 50% off its Fire TV range, and more offers from big-name brands including Shark, Samsung, and Bosch. Many of Amazon's additional subscription services – including Music Unlimited, Kindle Unlimited and Audible – will also be free to use for new subscribers for up to four months.

