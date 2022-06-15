ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arcola, IL

Arcola considering security cameras after park vandalism

By Scarlett O'Hara
 3 days ago

ARCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Arcola may be installing security cameras in the near future after City Park was recently vandalized.

A city representative said there have been minor cases of vandalism at the park over the years, but the most recent case of graffiti was significant. A purple rider logo on the park’s pavilion was defaced and had to be repainted.

Carl Buechele spends a lot of time at the park and said he was surprised to hear about the crime.

“No activities to speak of at all,” he said. “Sometimes them kids will be over there, they have a picnic or two under that building. But I’ve never had any qualms about coming here.”

The city is not sure when the cameras might be installed if they are approved.

