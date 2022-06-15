ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clifton, NJ

Investigation continues into death of toddler at Clifton day care center

By Liam Quinn, Katie Sobko and Nicholas Katzban, NorthJersey.com
The Bergen Record
The Bergen Record
 3 days ago

The death of a toddler at Step by Step Daycare in Clifton is now under investigation by the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office.

Vanessa Camila Lopez, 21 months, was in good health when dropped off at day care the morning of June 7, said family attorney Francis Leddy. The app Brightwheel for parents to see updates while their child is at day care showed Vanessa drawing, eating breakfast and playing through the day, Leddy said.

At 12:30 p.m., a photo on the app showed Vanessa taking a nap in a sleeping bag, the attorney said. Two hours later, an update said Vanessa woke up and had a wet diaper, Leddy said.

At 3:12 p.m., Vanessa's mother, Isabel Gomez, received a call from the day care saying her daughter never woke up and was unresponsive, with paramedics on the way, the lawyer said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fFobC_0gBxBxsx00

"Right now the family has no answers,” Leddy said. “They have posts saying that the girl woke up at 2:30 and was getting a diaper change at 2:35 and then at 3:12 being told she never woke up from her nap and is unresponsive.”

Alyssa DiSturco, a senior assistant prosecutor, confirmed that the office is “investigating the matter” and that “no charges have been filed at this time.” DiSturco had no further information available because the investigation is “open and ongoing.”

A day care employee declined to comment, also citing the investigation.

Vanessa's adult sister took screenshots of the Brightwheel updates, and later saw that the app posts from 2:30 and 2:35 p.m. saying Vanessa woke up and then had a wet diaper were deleted, according to Leddy.

The attorney has sent litigation hold letters and electronically stored information preservation letters to the day care and the app company, in order to track metadata of deleted posts.

In the meantime, Vanessa's family is left waiting for answers about what happened.

“The doctors couldn’t give them any explanation to why she had died,” Leddy said of the family. “They’re absolutely devastated."

Katie Sobko is a reporter in the New Jersey Statehouse. For unlimited access to her work covering New Jersey’s governor and political power structure, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

Email: sobko@northjersey.com

Twitter: @katesobko

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Investigation continues into death of toddler at Clifton day care center

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Drugs Or Alcohol Suspected In Dumont Rollover

A driver was hospitalized in custody after her SUV hit a tree and rolled over in Dumont. Police suspected the borough driver was under the influence when the crash occurred on Madison Avenue near Cooper Avenue shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday. Members of the Dumont Volunteer Ambulance Corps took the...
DUMONT, NJ
NJ.com

Man found dead along shoulder of N.J. highway

A man was found dead along the shoulder of Route 4 west in Englewood on Saturday morning, authorities said. The Bergen County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an unconscious male on the shoulder of Route 4 west near South Dean Street in the city at around 7 a.m. Saturday, according to a statement from the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office.
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Passaic County, NJ
Crime & Safety
County
Passaic County, NJ
City
Clifton, NJ
Clifton, NJ
Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Pedestrian Struck In Fair Lawn Hospitalized With Severe Injuries, Teen Driver Charged

A Fair Lawn man was severely injured when he was struck by a car driven by a 17-year-old borough boy, authorities confirmed. The driver of the 2014 Nissan Altima apparently had turned to avoid one pedestrian when he hit the 33-year-old victim in the parking lot at Memorial Park along the Passaic River shortly after 10 p.m. Wednesday, Police Sgt. Brian Metzler said.
FAIR LAWN, NJ
Paterson Times

Paterson man wounded in Pearl Street shooting

A city man was wounded in a shooting on Pearl Street early Saturday morning, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The victim, 34-year-old, was struck by gunfire on Pearl Street and Rosa Parks Boulevard at around 5:06 a.m. He arrived at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center seeking treatment for a non-fatal gunshot wound.
PATERSON, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Day Care Center#Toddler#Clifton Day
PIX11

New Jersey man found with body in car accused of murder

FREEHOLD, N.J. (PIX11) — A Middlesex County man already criminally charged for having his ex-girlfriend’s dead body in his car will now also be charged with her murder, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey said Friday. About 7:45 a.m. June 10, members of the Atlantic Highlands Police Department responded to a call and located a […]
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Edison, NJ man charged with murder of former girlfriend found in car

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS — Already charged with having a woman's dead body in a vehicle, a Middlesex County man has now been charged with the woman's murder. The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office announced Friday that 28-year-old Jordan J. Vilcatoma-Correjo, of Edison, is charged with first-degree murder. He had already been charged with desecration of human remains.
EDISON, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

River Vale Resident Drowns In Backyard Pool

A 55-year-old River Vale man drowned in his backyard pool on Friday, authorities confirmed. Borough police responding to a 911 call at 624 Brian Court shortly after 11 a.m. found Daniel Balestra still in the pool, responders said. Offices pulled the victim from the pool and began CPR, Police Lt....
RIVER VALE, NJ
NBC New York

Dog Rescued from Inside Hot Car on Upper East Side After Owner Left for Hours: Police

Police smashed the passenger side window of an SUV in Manhattan to rescue a dog that had been locked inside the vehicle for several hours on a hot Friday afternoon. The NYPD was alerted about the vehicle on East 88th Street on the Upper East Side by a caller who said the dog, believed to be an American-Eskimo dog, had been stuck inside the Volvo SUV for hours, police said.
MANHATTAN, NY
New Jersey 101.5

Another drowning in NJ: This time tragedy strikes in back yard

RIVER VALE — A man drowned in his pool Friday morning, the 13th person to succumb to drowning in New Jersey since April and the fifth victim just this week. River Vale police Lt. Josh Wisse said officers were called to a home on Brian Court around 11:15 a.m. Despite officers performing life-saving measures, the 55-year-old man was pronounced dead 15 minutes later.
RIVER VALE, NJ
The Bergen Record

The Bergen Record

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
782K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news, information, sports, food, entertainment, real estate, video and opinion in Bergen, Passaic, Morris and Essex counties in NJ.

 http://northjersey.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy