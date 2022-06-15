ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

$1 million strikes again as another PA Lottery prize is won in Bucks County

By Pryce Jamison, Bucks County Courier Times
 3 days ago
The luck of hitting the big lottery in Bucks County continues, as a million-dollar scratch-off ticket was recently sold at a retailer in Sellersville.

This is the sixth time in the past year that somebody has won at least $1 million in a jackpot from the Pennsylvania Lottery in Bucks.

Jashan Convenience Store on North Main Street has been given a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

“We’ve never sold anything that big before,” said the owner of the convenience store when contacted by phone Wednesday.

This million-dollar earning is the product of the game known as "$1 Million THE PRICE IS RIGHT," in which players can earn top prizes of $1 million from purchasing a $20 scratch-off ticket.

Is Bucks County seeing a lucky streak? Earlier this year, Wegmans in Warrington sold a $2 million winning Powerball ticket, a Bensalem Wawa sold a $5 million Money Maker Scratch-off ticket, and the Five Brothers Product Market in Bristol sold a $1.85 million Cash 5 ticket.

Big winners in Bucks County:Another winning $1 million lottery ticket sold in Bucks County. Is it yours?

Is this your ticket?Check your lottery tickets: $5 million scratch-off sold in Bensalem

However, one should first know how testing the scratch-off luck works with the PA Lottery before indulging in it.

According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, overall chances are calculated with how “the total number of tickets in a game is divided by the total number of prizes in that game. It does not relate to tickets sold per-pack or per-roll.” which is emphasized on their website.

“The chances of winning are not influenced by where a ticket is sold," the site says. "Scratch-offs are distributed at random, meaning the Pennsylvania Lottery and its retailers do not know where winning tickets will be sold. We learn that only after a prize has been claimed. As would be expected with random distribution, regions with larger numbers of players tend to have a proportionate ratio of players winning. This does not mean those regions are any 'luckier' than other areas.”

If you find yourself in a winning position, you should immediately sign the back of your ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481. Scratch-off prizes expire one year from the game's end-sale date posted at palottery.com.

