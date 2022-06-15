ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee baseball's Tony Vitello named national coach of the year by Perfect Game

By Mike Wilson, Knoxville News Sentinel
 3 days ago

Tony Vitello was named the national coach of the year by Perfect Game for the second straight season.

The Tennessee baseball coach led UT to a 57-win season, the best mark in program history, and their first SEC regular season and tournament titles since 1995. He also was named SEC coach of the year.

UT was eliminated by Notre Dame in the Knoxville Super Regional on Sunday.

The Vols went 49-7 in the regular season with a 25-5 mark in conference play, the most single-season conference wins in program history. The Vols were picked to finish fourth in the SEC East.

Vitello has a 191-77 record in five seasons with the Vols. UT is 122-29 since the start of the 2020 season.

Perfect Game also honored a handful of Vols as All-America selections.

Chase Dollander, who won SEC pitcher of the year, was named to the first team. Outfielder Drew Gilbert was a second-team pick, while third baseman Trey Lipscomb and second baseman Jorel Ortega were second-team choices.

HIRED: John Currie went on a Tennessee baseball mission 5 years ago — and landed Tony Vitello

TENNESSEE VOLS: Tennessee baseball did extraordinary things. Its legacy is an incomplete journey.

UT also had three players picked to the Freshman All-American team. Pitchers Chase Burns and Drew Beam were first-team honorees and first baseman Blake Burke earned second-team honors.

Mike Wilson covers University of Tennessee athletics. Email him at michael.wilson@knoxnews.com and follow him on Twitter @ ByMikeWilson . If you enjoy Mike’s coverage, consider a digital subscription that will allow you access to all of it.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Tennessee baseball's Tony Vitello named national coach of the year by Perfect Game

