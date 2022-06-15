ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olathe, KS

Sixth teen suspect in Olathe park shooting enters plea

By Heidi Schmidt
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47kvK6_0gBxBA4i00

OLATHE, Kan. — A sixth teenager charged in connection with a deadly shooting in an Olathe park enters a plea.

The 14-year-old Olathe teenager pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder during a court hearing Wednesday morning.

The charge stems from a deadly shooting at Black Bob Park in Olathe last month. Prosecutors said two 13-year-olds and four 14-year-olds were involved in the shooting that killed 19-year-old Marco Cardino of Smithville, Missouri.

Man arrested for threatening to ‘blow up’ Worlds of Fun

The teenager who appeared in Johnson County court Wednesday was there with his lawyer and his mother. He was originally scheduled to make a first appearance last week, but his hearing was delayed.

He is scheduled to appear in court again next week.

The other five teenagers charged in the homicide entered not guilty pleas to first-degree murder last week.

Man in custody after Blue Springs mass shooting threat on Snapchat

FOX4 is not using any of the suspects’ names because they are all underage.

Prosecutors have requested to certify the four 14-year-olds as adults, but that hasn’t happened at this point. Kansas law does not allow the two 13-year-olds charged in the case to be tried as adults.

A court filing by a lawyer for one of the teenagers shows the teenagers took masks and a gun with them when they went to the park to buy drugs from Cardino. The document also shows one of the teenagers told investigators she believed the other teenagers planned ahead to steal the marijuana Cardino showed up to sell them.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Olathe, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Olathe, KS
State
Missouri State
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Violent Crime
KCTV 5

Drone helps Lenexa police capture burglar on Friday

LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - The Lenexa Police Department says they used a drone to help them capture a burglar on Friday morning. They say resident went out to her garage and found a burglar inside, gathering things to steal. He then ran out of the garage and away from the house.
LENEXA, KS
JC Post

Police ID man found dead in Kansas parking lot

JOHNSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a homicide have identified the victim as 35-year-old Lorenzo Johnson of Kansas City, Missouri. At 10p.m. on Tuesday, police responded to 800 block of Kindelberger Road, according to a media release. They located Johnson's body in the parking lot with gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSNT News

Motorcycle crash leaves 2 dead in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A motorcycle and car collided on Highway 40 and left both occupants of the motorcycle dead on Friday night. The crash was reported at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, June 17. When the motorcycle was heading westbound, the driver lost control, overturned and hit a car going east on US40 near Southeast Shawnee […]
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wibwnewsnow.com

No Charges Against Officers in Shooting Death of Kansas Man

Four officers won’t face criminal charges for shooting and killing a Kansas man who tried to drive through a wildfire evacuation checkpoint near a Northern California marijuana farm last summer. Soobleej Hawj, 35, of Kansas City, Kansas, was driving a pickup truck loaded with guns and 132 pounds of...
KANSAS CITY, KS
WIBW

Olathe man in custody after police chase ends in Buffalo Wild Wings parking lot

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - An Olathe man is in custody after a police chase ended in the Lawrence Buffalo Wild Wings parking lot on Thursday night. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says around 9:15 p.m. on Thursday, June 16, while parked westbound on 33rd St. at the stop light for the Iowa St. intersection, deputies said they saw a 2013 Honda Accord, driven by Austin Thomas Whitacre, 23, of Olathe, speed north on Iowa.
OLATHE, KS
KCTV 5

3 teens shot in front of home in KCK on Wednesday night

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - An investigation is underway after three teens were shot in front of a home in Kansas City, Kansas, on Wednesday night. According to the police department, officers went to an area along Shawnee Drive where 35th Street would be at 6:22 p.m. after receiving a call about a shooting.
KANSAS CITY, KS
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy