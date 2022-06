When was the last time our students had a full week of school?. If you can't remember it's probably because it's been a while. Our school calendar is outdated. But it's not beyond repair. Simply put, we have too many early dismissals and random days off. I'm encouraging our school board to fix our calendar so that there are fewer interruptions for students, teachers and parents — and so that our kids aren't in school until July.

MONTCLAIR, NJ ・ 8 DAYS AGO