MIAMI - Hot summer days are upon us – and Flora Beal, Public Affairs Administrator with Miami-Dade County Animal Services, said that "taking care of your animals should be a top priority." "Everything they need to stay hydrated and stay out of the heat and make sure you don't have any mishaps like, your pet dying from heat stroke, and that's a very real possibility during these hot summer months," said Beal. While we were out Friday there was a dog, an owner was trying to surrender, in severe distress.Animals Services staff said the dog was displaying all the signs...

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO