ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Katie Holmes’ Dating History: From Tom Cruise Marriage & Jamie Foxx To Emilio Vitolo Jr.

By Jade Boren
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uiIlB_0gBxAJ3S00
Image Credit: Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock

Since the ’90s, Katie Holmes‘ romantic relationships have been a topic of fascination among the public. There was her on-set romance with Joshua Jackson while filming Dawson’s Creek, her heavily sensationalized marriage to Hollywood’s No. 1 action star, Tom Cruise, and her secretive relationship with A-list actor Jamie Foxx. And those haven’t been the only men to capture the heart of this brunette beauty, including her most recent boyfriend Bobby Wooten III, 33.

Going in chronological order, we’re looking back at Katie’s biggest relationships — starting with Joshua and ending with her most current fling! Katie is never single for long, and based on the Batman Begins star’s impressive IMDb portfolio and good looks, we can see why.

Joshua Jackson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eoDOP_0gBxAJ3S00
Everett Collection/Columbia TriStar

There was real love behind the chemistry you saw between one of television’s most iconic couples, Joey (Katie) and Pacey (Joshua)! The co-stars eventually began dating after filming the earlier episodes of Dawson’s Creek together (the show premiered in Jan. 1998), but the relationship didn’t last for long.

While she didn’t name names, it was heavily implied that Katie was talking about Joshua when she told Rolling Stone in 1998, “I’m just going to say that I met somebody last year. I fell in love, I had my first love, and it was something so incredible and indescribable that I will treasure it always…And that I feel so fortunate because he’s now one of my best friends. It’s weird, it’s almost like a Dawson-and-Joey type thing now.”

Their on-set chemistry even came as a surprise to the show’s creator, Kevin Williamson, after he witnessed it while filming the iconic science project episode in Season 1. “Joey and Pacey were paired to do the science project and they had to go and collect samples. They got wet and had to take their clothes off in the truck and there was that very uncomfortable moment where you could just see how she peeked at him and he peeked at her. They were so nervous with each other. They had instant chemistry,” Kevin recalled in a 2018 interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

Joshua has since married British model Jodie Turner-Smith. After tying the knot in Dec. 2019, they welcomed a baby girl together in April of 2020.

Chris Klein

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vIhYX_0gBxAJ3S00
AP Images

Katie and Chris were an early aughts dream team! While there’s no exact date to pinpoint the beginning of this relationship, Katie became engaged to the American Pie star in 2003 and broke up with him in 2005, after a “five year relationship,” according to People. Chris later became engaged to Laina-Rose Thyfault (who works in casting) in 2014, and they exchanged vows the following year. Meanwhile, Katie moved on to her most infamous relationship — more on that below!

Tom Cruise

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pY8cn_0gBxAJ3S00
SplashNews

“I used to think that I was going to marry Tom Cruise,” Katie, who was then still engaged to Chris Klein, told a Seventeen Magazine reporter in 2004. Ironically enough, her childhood dream came true. Everything happened fast for this duo in 2005: Katie split from Chris, and she made her first public appearance with Tom in Rome in April of that year (Tom was in Italy’s capital to pick up a David di Donatello Award for lifetime achievement).

The very next month, one of the most iconic moments in Hollywood happened: Tom stood up on Oprah Winfrey’s talk show couch and declared his “love” for Katie. By June of 2005, Katie revealed to reporters that she’s converting to Scientology (Tom’s religion) at her big premiere for Batman Begins. In the same month, Tom and Katie became engaged, and announced a child — who would be their daughter Suri Cruise — was on the way!

Suri arrived in April of 2006, and the grand wedding finally happened at the Odescalchi Castle in Bracciano, Italy in Nov. 2006. All seemed picture-perfect until June of 2012, when Katie suddenly filed for divorce from Tom. Even more strange was a report that claimed Katie used “a throwaway cellphone” from a friend to talk to her lawyers and allegedly “hired three law firms in three states” for her divorce case, a source told the Los Angeles Times. Tom even admitted he “didn’t expect” the divorce while speaking with a German TV network called ProSieben in 2013.

Katie ended up with primary custody of Suri, and Tom hasn’t been photographed with his daughter since 2013. Neither parent has explained the situation, either. However, an insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife in April of 2019, “As challenging as things have become for him and his daughter, he still loves her. Tom never intended to be estranged from his daughter when he decided to have a family with Katie, and he looks forward to repairing their relationship one day.”

Jamie Foxx

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TcIMP_0gBxAJ3S00
BACKGRID

Katie’s next high-profile relationship after Tom was with Ray star Jamie Foxx. However, there was no declarations of love on national TV in this relationship. Katie and Jamie remained very hush-hush after sparking romance rumors because they were seen dancing together at a charity event in the Hamptons in 2013. Jamie even said the romance rumors were “one hundred percent not true” in an interview with Entertainment Tonight in October of that year.

However, they were secretly photographed holding hands in 2015. The public didn’t see another PDA photo until 2017, when the rumored lovers were again seen holding hands in Malibu in 2017. From then on out, it appeared more clear that Katie and Jamie were definitely an item, even if they didn’t care to confirm the relationship in public.

They were pictured out and about on even more occasions, and were even seen together at Clive Davis’ 2018 Pre-Grammy Gala in New York City. After a long string of paparazzi photos, the couple finally attended their first public event together at the 2019 Met Gala (they didn’t walk the red carpet together, though).

Photos of the duo came to a halt after May of 2019. Just a few days after Jamie was seen holding hands with singer Sela Vave, it was reported in Aug. 2019 that Katie and Jamie had split.

Emilio Vitolo Jr.

A few months before her 42nd birthday, Katie got fans talking after she was seen cracking up while having a meal with a mystery man in NYC at the beginning of September in 2020. Katie’s handsome lunch buddy turned out to be restaurateur Emilio Vitolo Jr., who owns an Italian restaurant called Emilio’s Ballato in NYC. It didn’t take long for fans to figure out if this relationship was platonic or not, because Katie and Emilio were seen making out during Labor Day weekend in Sept. 2020!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Lk6Fw_0gBxAJ3S00
Katie Holmes and boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr. weren’t shy about PDA. (MEGA)

They made no effort of hiding this romance, either, as Katie was pictured sitting on top of Emilio’s lap and kissing him during their dinner date at Peasant Restaurant in Manhattan. Sadly, the romance lasted just eight months as the pair called it quits by May 2021. “The pair have parted ways amicably but remain friends,” a representative for Katie confirmed to Us Weekly.

“Their relationship fizzled. They figured out they’re better off as friends,” an insider revealed to Us. “There’s no drama that went down with the breakup and in fact, they’re still friends. Katie and Emilio really enjoyed their time together — it just simply didn’t work out. She’s focusing on being a mom and her upcoming projects,” they also added.

Bobby Wooten III

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gq5sK_0gBxAJ3S00
Bobby has accompanied Katie to a few red carpet events early in their relationship. (Johns PKI / SplashNews.com)

Now, we’ve arrived at Katie’s most recent romance! The Dawson’s Creek star was spotted on a romantic afternoon walk with musician Bobby Wooten III in Central Park in April 2022. Since the first sighting of her kissing her new beau, Katie has taken Bobby as her date for plenty of red carpet events, including the Moth Ball Anniversary Gala in May and the Tribeca Film Fest in June.

While the relationship is new, it seems like it’s going really well! While it’s still new, a source close to her revealed to HollywoodLife exclusively that she’s “absolutely smitten” by the bassist. “He is romantic and charming. Katie is allowing herself to feel these feelings and she knows that she is deserving of love,” they said.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Foxx
Person
Suri Cruise
Person
Tom Cruise
Person
Clive Davis
Person
Katie Holmes
Person
Chris Klein
Person
Oprah Winfrey
Person
Joshua Jackson
epicstream.com

Tom Cruise Heartbreak: Nicole Kidman's Ex Pursuing Lady Gaga By Showering Her Lots Of Attention? Katie Holmes Reportedly Shut Down Suri Cruise's Reunion With Her Dad

Tom Cruise made it to the headlines again recently when he attended the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick with Prince William and Kate Middleton. The former husband of Katie Holmes, who has reprised his role in the popular movie, was all smiles as he led the Duchess of Cambridge along the red carpet.
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Mick Jagger’s 5-year-old son has the moves like dad in cute video

Mick Jagger’s 5-year-old son, Deveraux, rocked out backstage during a recent Rolling Stones concert in Liverpool, England. Sporting an adorable Rolling Stones T-shirt and sneakers, Deveraux showed off his best dance moves, spinning around and shaking his floppy hair as he danced to The Rolling Stones’ 1969 song, “You Can’t Always Get What You Want.”
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Pete Davidson Debuts New Look That Matches Girlfriend Kim Kardashian

On May 27, Pete Davidson was spotted in public for the first time since he formally exited his job at Saturday Night Live last weekend. The comedian did not put in an appearance at the wedding of Kourtney Kardashian, even though he and her sister Kim Kardashian are still going strong. The wedding was in Italy and Davidson did not make it to the festivities.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
hotnewhiphop.com

Jamie Foxx Spotted With Mystery Woman

Jamie Foxx loves the ladies and the ladies love him. The actor, 54, was spotted with a mystery woman aboard a yacht on the French Riviera over the weekend. Foxx was sporting a blue tee and shorts and was seen laying on top of a woman while kissing her. After laying up for a few, the woman and Foxx were spotted cruising on a jet ski together. Their outing comes a few weeks after Page Six saw the actor in Miami for the Formula 1 Grand Prix. He was seen alongside LeBron James and Meek Mill.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

In The Buff! Rumer Willis Snaps A Series Of Sultry Selfies From The Bathtub

For Rumer Willis, self-care Sunday is a warm bath and an impromptu photo shoot!On June 5, the actress uploaded a few snaps of herself from the bathtub without much explanation, simply captioning the post, "😮😏😜☺️." The star, 33, had nothing on aside from some jewelry, and her orange locks were tied up with the bangs hanging loose."A gorgeous girly... 👏👏👏," commented one fan, while another declared, "Prettiest woman ever." As usual, plenty of people likened the Empire alum's looks to that of her famous mom, Demi Moore, 59. "You're beautiful just like your mother," commented a fan, as another echoed,...
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Why Are Meg Ryan and Kelly McGillis Not In ‘Top Gun: Maverick’?

The Top Gun: Maverick director has explained why certain characters were no longer included in the new movie as opposed to the first movie. Director Joseph Kosinski stated that it was an intentional act to leave out the characters of Meg Ryan and Kelly McGillis who were part of the first movie making them the only two characters who took part in the first but were not included in the sequel.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Dakota Johnson Holds Hands With Chris Martin For Romantic Dinner Date In Hollywood

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin stepped out for Sushi in Hollywood on May 26, and the couple looked happy and in love! The 32-year-old daughter of film stars Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith, and Coldplay lead, 45, were photographed holding hands on their way into the Sushi Park restaurant on famed Sunset Boulevard. Dakota and Chris dressed down for their cute and casual outing, with Chris rocking a blue T-shirt with a white heart and jeans, and Dakota wearing a black jacket, white top, and blue jeans. The 50 Shades movie franchise star also wore a pretty gold pendant around her neck and let her hair fall straight around her shoulders.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck Grabs Jennifer Lopez’s Backside As She Gets Into The Car On Date Night

Ben Affleck was such a gentleman on his latest date night with his fiancee Jennifer Lopez. The Oscar winner, 49, was seen holding J.Lo’s backside as she stepped into a car following their romantic dinner at Italian restaurant Nerano in Beverly Hills on May 24. Jennifer, 52, looked gorgeous in a tan sweater dress with a suede belt and a matching pair of high heels. The “Let’s Get Loud” hitmaker styled her hair in a neat bun, while she donned a pair of small chic earrings.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Hello Magazine

Sharon Stone pulls out all the stops with jaw-dropping rebellious red dress at Cannes Film Festival

Sharon Stone rocked the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival as she attended the Elvis premiere on Wednesday evening. In a gentle nod to "The King of Rock and Roll", the 64-year-old actress arrived wearing a figure-hugging, garnet-red dress embellished with statement jewels. She teamed her look with a matching red Dolce & Gabbana heart clutch, oversized aviator sunglasses, and strappy red heels.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Priscilla Presley in tears as ‘Elvis’ receives 12-minute standing ovation at Cannes

Priscilla Presley was overcome with emotion after the forthcoming biopic “Elvis” received an extraordinary 12-minute standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival — the longest applause so far, according to Variety. The 77-year-old — who was married to Rock-‘n’-Roll legend Elvis Presley from 1967 until 1973 — reportedly wiped away tears as she hugged director Baz Luhrmann after the screening. As the cheers went on and on, a teary-eyed Austin Butler — who stepped into the blue suede shoes of the iconic crooner — hugged an equally-emotional Priscilla. At the post-screening event, lights in the sky formed outlines of the legendary singer, which read...
MOVIES
shefinds

Amal Clooney Looks Better Than Ever In This Strapless Floral Dress She Wore On The Prince's Trust Red Carpet

Amal Clooney, 44, chose a perfect springtime dress for her attendance at the 2022 The Prince’s Trust Awards in London last week— a stunning, strapless, red-and-white floral gown. The ever-so-stylish human rights lawyer attended the event with her mother, Baria Alamuddin, and the two presented the Amal Clooney Award. Clooney paired her bright and fitted item with classic white pumps and carried a matching white clutch as she graced the red carpet.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Nick Cannon’s Pregnant GF Bre Tiesi Reveals Bare Baby Bump In Mesh Top: Photos

Bre Tiesi appears to be focusing on the arrival of her son amid the news of her baby daddy, Nick Cannon, expecting his ninth child with another woman. Stepping out in Los Angeles on Friday, June 10, Bre was all smiles as she showed off her growing baby bump in a revealing mesh top. The Instagram model, whose divorce from NFL star Johnny Manziel was finalized in November, paired the chic look with black leather pants, stiletto heels and a designer handbag.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Meghan Markle Rocks Denim Shorts & Matching Top While Watching Prince Harry’s Polo Game

Meghan Markle specializes in looking sophisticated, even while wearing casual shorts. The Duchess of Sussex, 40, was seen wearing cute denim shorts and a matching button-down top while happily observing her husband Prince Harry, 37, at a polo match on Friday, June 17. In photos, a radiant Meghan wore her hair loosely pulled back and accessorized with a pair of sunglasses and elegant jewelry, including a watch. In one photo, Meghan was seen relaxing under a tent with Prince Harry, who was wearing protective gear for the match.
WORLD
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
204K+
Followers
18K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy