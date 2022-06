As the immediate past Fourth Ward Montclair Township councilwoman, founder of the Montclair Fourth Ward Collaborative, an active and highly engaged resident who drove the desegregation of the Montclair public safety forces, and an ardent champion of federal, New Jersey and Montclair municipal laws to ban discrimination and protect the equality and dignity of all persons who desire to do business with the township or who are doing business with the township, those who are municipal employees or desirous of becoming municipal employees, and those who are in our township for any reason, I am delighted that our Township Council is poised to make revisions to our Business Set-Aside Program.

