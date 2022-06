Registered voters are invited to cast their ballot for candidates to fill the two open Village Trustee seats in this year’s Village Elections on Tuesday, June 21. If elected into office, village trustee candidates will serve a two-year term, starting Tuesday, July 5 through June 30, 2024. Incumbent Village Trustees Matthew Hartzog and Alicia Sartori are featured on this year’s election ballot.

MILLERTON, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO