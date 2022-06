(WXYZ) — The Michigan Sports Hall of Fame announced its eight-member class of 2022 on Thursday. Basketball Hall of Famer Chris Webber, Olympic gold medalists Meryl Davis and Charlie White, and 2005 NCAA National Champion Jennie Ritter will be inducted in the amateur category. Shane Battier — part of the 2020 class — will also be honored at the 2022 ceremony.

