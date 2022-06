Riley Greene (fractured foot) has been called up by the Detroit Tigers and will make his major league debut Saturday against the Texas Rangers. (Evan Woodbery on Twitter) Greene will look to make an immediate impact for a Tigers lineup that has underwhelmed all season. The 21-year-old posted 24 home runs and 16 stolen bases between Double-A and Triple-A during the 2021 season. The prospect should be immediately picked up in all fantasy formats.

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO