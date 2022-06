BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) A home on Eaton Street caught on fire early Saturday morning. Around 5:30 a.m., the Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a house fire on the 2800 block of Eaton Street. One occupant was outside and told the firefighters that there was another person still in the house. Light smoke was coming from the home as they made their way inside to search for the other resident.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 19 HOURS AGO