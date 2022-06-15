ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leitersburg Pike could be closed into Friday until overturned tanker is emptied, removed

By Dave Rhodes and Dave McMillion, The Herald-Mail
 6 days ago

LEITERSBURG — A section of Leitersburg Pike could remain closed through Friday, depending on how long it takes to burn off the propane from a tank truck that overturned there Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

A statement posted on Leitersburg Volunteer Fire Co.’s Facebook page Thursday said that the truck must be empty before it can be righted and removed. Also, the utility pole stuck between the cab and tank must be stabilized, and towing and recovery efforts will require coordinated work during daylight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MqJ9w_0gBx8cf600

Three flares were operating Thursday morning to burn off the fuel vapors in the tank, according to the statement.

“It’s just a slow process, so your continued patience is appreciated,” the statement said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qzXSa_0gBx8cf600

Leitersburg Pike, which was closed between Clopper and Lehman’s Mill roads, would remain closed until the entire operation, including removal of the wreckage, is completed, the statement said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RWEAf_0gBx8cf600

“This is absolutely the safest way to mitigate this incident,” the statement reads. “Currently, there is no anticipated danger to the area provided the area remains clear.

“We can’t stress enough, the road is closed to prevent secondary accidents which are more likely to occur than any issue with the current situation.”

The AC&T truck crashed in front of Antietam Tractor & Equipment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WTvCI_0gBx8cf600

A Maryland State Police spokesman said Wednesday evening that it was not clear what caused the truck to hit the utility pole.

The driver, Wayne Edward Doyle Jr., 37, of Hagerstown, was taken to Meritus Medical Center, but it appeared that he did not have serious injuries, the spokesman said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SSQP7_0gBx8cf600

Firefighters sprayed water on the leaking tank to suppress the vapors and prevent an explosion Wednesday afternoon. With no fire hydrants nearby, water was provided by tanker trucks being filled at a hydrant at Leitersburg Pike and Longmeadow road, Leitersburg Volunteer Fire Co. Lt. James Ulrich said.

The company’s statement said that the spraying operation could resume if warming temperatures warrant it.

Leitersburg Pike, also known as Md. 60, becomes Pa. 316 at the Mason-Dixon Line on the way to Waynesboro, Pa.

On I-70: Capitol Heights man dies in hit-and-run crash on I-70 east of Hagerstown, police claim

In West Virginia: Single-car crash in Morgan County claims Hedgesville man

