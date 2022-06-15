Cuts For A Cause Scheduled for June 26

This important jar will be on display at the Museum for the next week or so in honor of the Dana Adams project 1893. This Saturday, June 18, you can take part in a special celebration, dedication, and installation of a historical marker in memory of a young black man who was lynched by a mob in Salina, Kansas in 1893. No one was ever arrested for the lynching. The event will be 1-4 PM in Caldwell Plaza.

SALINA, KS ・ 22 HOURS AGO