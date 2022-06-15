ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Cuts For A Cause Scheduled for June 26

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hays Academy of Hair Design is hosting an upcoming event in Salina meant to...

Salina Post

Dirt from where Dana Adams was lynched now in Smoky Hill Museum

This important jar will be on display at the Museum for the next week or so in honor of the Dana Adams project 1893. This Saturday, June 18, you can take part in a special celebration, dedication, and installation of a historical marker in memory of a young black man who was lynched by a mob in Salina, Kansas in 1893. No one was ever arrested for the lynching. The event will be 1-4 PM in Caldwell Plaza.
SALINA, KS
ksal.com

Remembering Dana Adams

A project which began in 2009 will culminate Saturday with the dedication of a memorial during a “repast” event at the Robert Caldwell Plaza on the grounds of the Salina City County Building. A small group gathered Friday evening at the Gypsum Hill Cemetery at a marker for...
SALINA, KS
ksal.com

Tips Sought in Rural Burglary

Tips are being sought in connection with a recent burglary in rural Saline County. The crime is the latest Salina Crimestoppers crime of the week. According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, on Sunday, June 12th, deputies responded to the 1200 Blk. of S Hohneck Rd for a report...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Salina Fire Department's first arson K-9 dies

The Salina Fire Department announced late this afternoon the death of the department's first arson K-9, Ashes. From the Salina Fire Facebook page:. It is with great sadness that we report that Ashes the Salina Fire Departments first Arson K9 has passed away today. She served the department from 2009-2017. She will be missed.
SALINA, KS
ksal.com

Eight Most Wanted Arrests

The new list of Salina’s Most Wanted went online back on Saturday, June 4th. By Saturday of this week eight of them have been caught. According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, those arrested include:. John Campbell. Shawn Lahman Sr. Travis Lawson. Leland Post. Michael Redman. Gerald Ross.
SALINA, KS
ksal.com

I-135 Work Project Starts Monday

KDOT is ramping up for a six-month long resurfacing project in the north and southbound lanes on I-135 in Saline County. Beginning Monday, June 20, the Kansas Department of Transportation will begin resurfacing the northbound and southbound lanes of I-135 in Saline County. Work on I-135 will begin at the McPherson/Saline County line and continue north about 19.3 miles to the I-70/I-135 junction.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Teenager dies after four-wheeler crashes

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Kansas family and community are mourning the loss of a 15-year-old boy who died after a crash Wednesday over the noon hour. The teenager was riding an all-terrain vehicle behind his family’s home in the 4700 block of West Pleasant Hill Road northwest of Salina. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan […]
SALINA, KS
ksal.com

Motorcycle Rider Hurt in Crash

A motorcycle rider from Lindsborg was hurt in a motorcycle crash which happened as vehicles were passing a sheriff deputy conducting a traffic stop in south central Kansas. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a Toyota Camry headed south on K-14 Highway passed a stationary Rice County Sheriff’s vehicle on a traffic stop. The car entered the northbound lane to pass the patrol vehicle. The car and an oncoming Harley Davidson motorcycle sideswiped one another.
RICE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, June 15

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Bohl, Monte Evan; 52; No city listed. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Criminal trespass; Remain...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
KSN News

2 injured in Kansas wheat harvest crash

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — An 18-year-old and a five-year-old have suspected serious injuries after a crash Monday evening near Pretty Prairie. Dietrich Ensz, 18, of Inman, was driving a semitractor-trailer for harvest. He was northbound on Kansas Highway 14, a couple of miles west of Cheney Lake when the truck veered off the road […]
INMAN, KS
Salina Post

Salina Downtown receives national accreditation

Salina Downtown has received Main Street America™ accreditation, joining 862 other cities across the nation. “We are so excited about our accomplishments in the last year. Our office is so proud to represent our downtown business owners by helping make downtown Salina a destination”, said Leslie Bishop, Salina Downtown, Inc., executive director.
SALINA, KS
ksal.com

Salina Police Log 6-15-22

An electric bike was stolen from Dunham’s Sports on Tuesday afternoon. Staff at the store located in the Central Mall, 2259 S. 9th told police they witnessed a man in blue jeans, black shirt and a mask with a skull on it – pick out an electric bike then walked out into the mall without paying. The black, Swagtron brand electric bike is valued at $1,100.
SALINA, KS
KWCH.com

Yellowstone closure impacts Kansas travelers

HUTCHINSON Kan. (KWCH) - Devastating flooding in the nation’s oldest national park is changing travel plans for families across the country. Among them is a Hutchinson family who may miss out on seeing a bucket-list destination. The overflowed Yellowstone River roared through the national park, bringing destruction with it....
HUTCHINSON, KS

