Cuts For A Cause Scheduled for June 26

This important jar will be on display at the Museum for the next week or so in honor of the Dana Adams project 1893. This Saturday, June 18, you can take part in a special celebration, dedication, and installation of a historical marker in memory of a young black man who was lynched by a mob in Salina, Kansas in 1893. No one was ever arrested for the lynching. The event will be 1-4 PM in Caldwell Plaza.
A project which began in 2009 will culminate Saturday with the dedication of a memorial during a “repast” event at the Robert Caldwell Plaza on the grounds of the Salina City County Building. A small group gathered Friday evening at the Gypsum Hill Cemetery at a marker for...
Tips are being sought in connection with a recent burglary in rural Saline County. The crime is the latest Salina Crimestoppers crime of the week. According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, on Sunday, June 12th, deputies responded to the 1200 Blk. of S Hohneck Rd for a report...
--- Residents in the Cedar Estates, Farnum Creek area are without water as the service line was damaged by contractors working in the area. Repairs are being made. The information was provided through the Northeast Kansas Regional Notification System.
The Salina Fire Department announced late this afternoon the death of the department's first arson K-9, Ashes. From the Salina Fire Facebook page:. It is with great sadness that we report that Ashes the Salina Fire Departments first Arson K9 has passed away today. She served the department from 2009-2017. She will be missed.
The new list of Salina’s Most Wanted went online back on Saturday, June 4th. By Saturday of this week eight of them have been caught. According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, those arrested include:. John Campbell. Shawn Lahman Sr. Travis Lawson. Leland Post. Michael Redman. Gerald Ross.
ABILENE (KSNT) – The town of Abilene just made the top ten of a nationwide poll of the best historic small towns. Abilene not only made the top ten for the 2022 Best Historic Small Town category of USA TODAY’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice contest, but nearly came in first place. “Since this nomination was […]
KDOT is ramping up for a six-month long resurfacing project in the north and southbound lanes on I-135 in Saline County. Beginning Monday, June 20, the Kansas Department of Transportation will begin resurfacing the northbound and southbound lanes of I-135 in Saline County. Work on I-135 will begin at the McPherson/Saline County line and continue north about 19.3 miles to the I-70/I-135 junction.
SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Kansas family and community are mourning the loss of a 15-year-old boy who died after a crash Wednesday over the noon hour. The teenager was riding an all-terrain vehicle behind his family’s home in the 4700 block of West Pleasant Hill Road northwest of Salina. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan […]
A motorcycle rider from Lindsborg was hurt in a motorcycle crash which happened as vehicles were passing a sheriff deputy conducting a traffic stop in south central Kansas. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a Toyota Camry headed south on K-14 Highway passed a stationary Rice County Sheriff’s vehicle on a traffic stop. The car entered the northbound lane to pass the patrol vehicle. The car and an oncoming Harley Davidson motorcycle sideswiped one another.
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Debra Teufel with the Hutchinson/Reno County Chamber of Commerce said the progress toward a new industrial park south of South Hutchinson has begun with the first land purchase. "The doors were opened to this conversation by a local businessperson who also cares deeply about Reno County...
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Bohl, Monte Evan; 52; No city listed. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Criminal trespass; Remain...
RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — An 18-year-old and a five-year-old have suspected serious injuries after a crash Monday evening near Pretty Prairie. Dietrich Ensz, 18, of Inman, was driving a semitractor-trailer for harvest. He was northbound on Kansas Highway 14, a couple of miles west of Cheney Lake when the truck veered off the road […]
Salina Downtown has received Main Street America™ accreditation, joining 862 other cities across the nation. “We are so excited about our accomplishments in the last year. Our office is so proud to represent our downtown business owners by helping make downtown Salina a destination”, said Leslie Bishop, Salina Downtown, Inc., executive director.
An electric bike was stolen from Dunham’s Sports on Tuesday afternoon. Staff at the store located in the Central Mall, 2259 S. 9th told police they witnessed a man in blue jeans, black shirt and a mask with a skull on it – pick out an electric bike then walked out into the mall without paying. The black, Swagtron brand electric bike is valued at $1,100.
HUTCHINSON Kan. (KWCH) - Devastating flooding in the nation’s oldest national park is changing travel plans for families across the country. Among them is a Hutchinson family who may miss out on seeing a bucket-list destination. The overflowed Yellowstone River roared through the national park, bringing destruction with it....
