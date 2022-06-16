ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuca & Bertie Trailer Sets Season 3 Release Date

Nick Valdez
ComicBook
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTuca & Bertie has officially set its return date for Season 3 of the Adult Swim animated series with a brand new trailer! The path to a third season had been a strange one as Tuca & Bertie originally started out life as an original Netflix animated series before being unceremoniously...

comicbook.com

ComicBook

American Horror Stories Season 2 Gets First Poster

The second season of the American Horror Story spinoff, American Horror Stories, arrives on Hulu in just one month and now, the anthology series is getting its first poster — and it's certainly a creepy one. The poster features three female-seeming faces that look eerily like dolls, but in a vastly more sinister way. It is really unsettling. The official American Horror Story Twitter account also updated their page with a new image as well, taking the weird pseudo-dolls to an even spookier level. You can check out both for yourself below.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Disney+ Adds Reboot of Beloved Sitcom

When it comes to streaming, there's no shortage of content with new shows and movies being added to various services each month, and this month, the reboot of one of television's most beloved sitcoms of all time has arrived on Disney+. As of June 15th, the first season of ABC's The Wonder Years reboot is now streaming on Disney+ with all ten episodes the first season available to stream. The series has already been renewed for a second season.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

The Boys Celebrates This Week's Herogasm Episode

Those keeping up with The Boys Season 3 will know the show has yet to hold back. As it turns out, one of the most explosive episodes of the season — or even series, perhaps — is set for release this coming week. Previously teased by the writers behind the show, the sixth episode of this batch is the one that adapts Herogasm, the infamous The Boys comic story that sees a whole lot of superheroes taking part at an orgy.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Stranger Things Star Teases "Astonishing" Season 4 Finale

The fourth season of Stranger Things has been breaking records left and right for Netflix since its debut on May 27th, but it still isn't over just year. The super-sized installment of the hit streaming series still has two episodes to go, though those two episodes will total around four hours of footage. Fans have been anxiously awaiting those final episodes, which will be released on July 1st, and the wait has only become more difficult as the cast and crew tease such incredible (and potentially devastating) things on the way.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Superman & Lois Season 2 Finale Preview Released

There's just one episode remaining in Superman & Lois' second season and after this week's "Worlds War Bizarre", things are not looking good. The merge between the Inverse world and Earth is well underway and with Superman depowered, there doesn't appear to be much to stop Ally from successfully executing her plan. But with time running out, all hope may not be lost. The CW has released a preview for "Waiting for Superman", the Season 2 finale of Superman & Lois. The episode is set to air on Tuesday, June 28th.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige Reveals Details on MCU's Next Big Saga Coming Soon

Kevin Feige of Marvel Studios says Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is nearly at an end, but the next saga is just beginning. After concluding the Infinity Saga — the 23 films spanning 2008's Iron Man, culminating in 2019's Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home — the Multiverse has opened. With the MCU sprawling across both theaters and television screens in such universe-expanding series as Disney+'s Loki, unleashing multiversal mischief in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Feige teases the upcoming Phase 5: the rumored Secret Wars Saga.
MOVIES
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Introduces Mirko to The Boys in Special Crossover

My Hero Academia has made a name for itself in the superhero fandom that can never be undone. The hit anime is one of the best to ever tackle superheroes, and it is just one of many TV shows leaning into the trope nowadays. Of course, the artists behind My Hero Academia love the competition, and they're not afraid to show other heroes love. And to prove so, one of its artists decided it was time to welcome Mirko to The Boys.
COMICS
ComicBook

National Treasure TV Series Adds Former Sons of Anarchy Star

The cast of Disney's upcoming National Treasure TV series continues to grow. Led by Lisette Alexis, the upcoming National Treasure TV show on Disney+ aims to tell a new story for a new generation, taking place in the same universe as the feature films that starred Nicolas Cage. Currently in production, National Treasure has added the likes of Sons of Anarchy alum Jacob Vargas to its already impressive cast.
TV SERIES
#Animated Series#Hbo Max#Adult Swim
ComicBook

Black Clover Cosplay Highlights Noelle's Saint Valkyrie Form

One truly magical Black Clover cosplay is going all out to show some major love to Noelle's Silva's newest Saint Valkyrie Armor form! Yuki Tabata's original manga series is currently in the middle of a lengthy hiatus while the creator prepares for the final arc of the series overall, but it's been especially tough to wait considering that the anime series ended not long ago either. The anime ended after introducing some powerful new abilities for Noelle and the other Magic Knights, but the manga's gone far beyond that point with even more impressive transformations and fights.
COMICS
ComicBook

Beloved Horror Remake Rises Through the Netflix Top 10

The start of each month is usually when most of the major acquired titles are added to various streaming services. That's why the first day of the month always sees the biggest influx of titles for streamer's like Netflix. Sometimes, however, movies from years past will make their way to a service in the middle of the month, giving subscribers a surprise when they search for something to watch. That's what happened this week when the 2017 adaptation of Stephen King's IT was added to Netflix.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Saturday Night Live: Aidy Bryant Breaks Silence on Exit

Ahead of the conclusion of the most recent season of Saturday Night Live, the NBC variety series confirmed that a number of cast members would be departing. Longtime stars Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, and Kyle Mooney all left the series with its 47th season, with many of them opening up about their departure in the days ahead of and immediately after the season finale. Now the last of those departing talents have opened up about leaving the show with Aidy Bryant speaking to Variety about thei decision to leave. According to Bryant, she knew as early a March that this would be her final year but also that she may not have stuck around with the series as long as she did for one major reasonl.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Reveals First Look at Orcs

Amazon's Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power TV series has revealed the first look at its version of the Orcs. The new Orc images come courtesy of Prime Video and photographer Matt Grace, who captures the intensity and monstrosity of these Orcs – as well as the remarkable makeup and prosthetic work being done to make their faces and bodies much more detailed and expressive than their counterparts from Peter Jackson's Lord of the Rings Trilogy of the 2000s. While a lot of elements in this Rings of Power series are being debated by J.R.R. Tolkien fans, this should be fairly easy for everyone to enjoy.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

The Walking Dead Creator Explains Shock Death in Color Reprint

Warning: this story contains spoilers for The Walking Dead Deluxe. Sink your teeth into pages from The Walking Dead Deluxe #41 and relive the shocking death of Carol — this time in color. The latest issue of the reprint series, presenting The Walking Dead in full-color format for the first time, colorizes Carol's fate nearly 15 years after the issue's original publishing date on August 29, 2007. Written by Robert Kirkman with art by Charlie Adlard and colors by Dave McCaig, the colored edition includes new commentary from Kirkman about Carol's suicide-by-zombie bite on the final page of issue #41.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Filmmakers on How Their Orcs Are Different From the Movies

The upcoming TV series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will unfold in a familiar setting to what Middle-earth fans have seen in previous projects, but the adventure unfolds in a different timeframe, allowing audiences to see new interpretations of recognizable figures. While audiences have seen a number of different Orcs in the Peter Jackson-directed films, The Rings of Power has not only a different aesthetic approach to the characters, but will also require a different narrative history for the threats that makes them unlike any villains we've seen before in the franchise. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premieres on Prime Video on September 1st.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Yellowstone Prequel Featuring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren Gets a New Name

The next spinoff series in the Yellowstone franchise is undergoing a slight name change as it looks ahead to production. The series, which stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, was originally titled 1932 and was set to follow the same framework as hit series 1883. These shows act as prequels to Yellowstone series, offering glimpses into various points of the Dutton family history. On Monday, Paramount+ announced that the new series is going to take place a little earlier than intended.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Stranger Things Star Maya Hawke Shares Hilarious Father's Day Post for Her Dad, Moon Knight's Ethan Hawke

It's the Hawke's world and we're just living it! Both Maya Hawke and her dad Ethan Hawke are having a big year. Maya Hawke is currently starring in the fourth season of Stranger Things, which releases its final two episodes in less than two weeks. Ethan Hawke recently played the villainous Arthur Harrow on Marvel's Moon Knight and appeared in Robert Eggers' epic film The Northman and will soon be seen in The Black Phone which is getting rave early reviews. In honor of Father's Day, the younger Hawke took to Instagram to share a hilarious post about her dad.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Jesse James Keitel Is "Still Giddy" About Playing a "Badass Trans Supervillain," Teases Return

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' latest episode, "The Serene Squall," was packed full of action and twists. As previously announced, the episode guest-starred Queer as Folk's Jesse James Keitel as the nonbinary character Dr. Aspen, except there was more to Keitel's character than that. It turns out that Keitel wasn't playing Aspen at all but rather Capt. Angel, a pirate operating on the fringes of Federation space. They'd been impersonating Aspen to draw the Enterprise out in an attempt to take Spock hostage and use him to blackmail T'Pring into securing the release of a surprising character from Spock's past. While Angel's plan didn't have the desired result, they still managed to escape and left a lasting impression on the crew, Spock in particular.
ENTERTAINMENT
ComicBook

Netflix is Now Streaming One of the Best Horror Movies of the Decade

There are lots of new movies streaming this weekend, but if you're looking to watch some older favorites, Netflix has you covered. A lot of good stuff has hit the streaming site this month, and many horror fans will be happy to know that one of the best scary movies of the last decade is now available to watch. As of June 19th, Andy Muschietti's 2017 adaptation of Stephen King's It is on Netflix.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Spy x Family and Kaguya-sama: Love is War Crossover in Viral Mash-Up

Spy x Family and Kaguya-sama: Love is War have been two of the major franchises airing during the Spring 2022 anime schedule, and now a mash-up between the two has gone viral among fans for perfectly blending the two franchises. The Spring 2022 anime schedule is quickly nearing its end as the Summer heats up, and both Spy x Family and Kaguya-sama: Love is War have been the height of conversation among fans. But the both of them will be getting ready for their grand finales as the future for both of their series are looking brighter than ever.
COMICS
ComicBook

Fan-Favorite Netflix Series Ending After Seven Seasons

The long-running series Workin' Moms is officially headed towards its end. Earlier this week, it was announced that the CBC and Netflix series has been renewed for a seventh and final season. The final season will premiere in winter 2023 on CBC and CBC Gem followed by a global release on Netflix. The news of the final season was confirmed by series creator, executive producer, and star Catherine Reitman, who appears in the series as Kate Foster. Workin' Moms offers an unflinching look at the absurd realities of life as a mom, partner, and friend.
TV SERIES

