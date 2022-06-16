Tuca & Bertie Trailer Sets Season 3 Release Date

Ahead of the conclusion of the most recent season of Saturday Night Live, the NBC variety series confirmed that a number of cast members would be departing. Longtime stars Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, and Kyle Mooney all left the series with its 47th season, with many of them opening up about their departure in the days ahead of and immediately after the season finale. Now the last of those departing talents have opened up about leaving the show with Aidy Bryant speaking to Variety about thei decision to leave. According to Bryant, she knew as early a March that this would be her final year but also that she may not have stuck around with the series as long as she did for one major reasonl.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 17 HOURS AGO